Arbor Realty Trust: Buy And Hold This 13.4% Dividend Yield

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.24K Followers

Summary

  • Arbor Realty offers a substantial and well-covered 13.4% dividend yield and is trading at a low multiple to distributable earnings.
  • The mREIT's dividend yield is close to its highest point in a decade adjusting out the pandemic, rendering it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Arbor Realty's strong liquidity position is north of $1 billion with the mREIT covering its dividend with distributable earnings by 109%.

Swanky Apartments

pastorscott

Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) is one of my largest REIT positions. This has come on the back of its substantial and well-covered dividend yield and near-record low multiple to distributable earnings. The internally managed multifamily lender last declared a quarterly

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.24K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, ABR.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
ABR.PR.D
--
ABR.PR.E
--
ABR.PR.F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News