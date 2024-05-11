pastorscott

Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) is one of my largest REIT positions. This has come on the back of its substantial and well-covered dividend yield and near-record low multiple to distributable earnings. The internally managed multifamily lender last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, kept unchanged sequentially and $1.72 per share annualized for a 13.4% dividend yield. This was 109% covered by distributable earnings of $97 million, around $0.47 per share. The continued safety of the dividend yield forms the basis of my continued investment in ABR as the Fed looks set to follow its European peers in cutting rates this summer and against the continued highly opinionated and sometimes fictional short reporting that's ramped short-term volatility in the mREIT's common shares.

Data by YCharts

The 10-year view of ABR's dividend payout remains remarkable with the current dividend yield close to its highest point in a decade if the effects of the pandemic are adjusted out. Book value per share was $12.64 at the end of the first quarter, up 17 cents from $12.47 in its year-ago comp but dipping sequentially from $12.80 in the fourth quarter. I last covered ABR with a buy rating but the ticker now forms a strong buy with the dip an opportunity to add more of a near-14% dividend yield to my portfolio. The preferreds have also been falling in price even as the broader preferreds universe experiencesa recovery on Fed rate cut bets. Demonstrating confidence in the commons, the mREIT repurchased $11.4 million shares during the first quarter against an initial $150 million buyback capacity.

Arbor Realty (ABR) Market capitalization $2.76 billion Annual dividend per share $1.72 Dividend yield 13.4% Dividend coverage (Annualized 2024 first-quarter distributable earnings) 109% Price to annualized 2024 first-quarter distributable earnings 6.8x Servicer rating (Fitch Ratings) "CPS2" Geographic spread US 1-year return 4.31% Click to enlarge

Liquidity And The Multifamily And Single-Family Rental Loan Portfolio

ABR provides loan origination and servicing for multifamily and single-family rental (SFR) properties with a structured loan portfolio that was valued at $12.25 billion at the end of its recent fiscal 2024 first quarter. The first quarter saw the mREIT originate $255.9 million in structured loans against a runoff of $640 million. ABR generated first-quarter revenue of $103.62 million, down 4.6% over its year-ago comp but beating consensus by $13.08 million. Non-GAAP EPS at $0.47 also beat consensus by 5 cents. The dual beats were welcome against ABR's fortress-like liquidity position. This consisted of $800 million of corporate cash and another $600 in cash available from ABR's collateralized loan obligations.

Arbor Realty Trust Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

This extremely strong liquidity balance will continue to get built up with ABR set to let runoffs remain ahead of its structured loan originations. What's remarkable about ABR is its outperformance against the broader mREIT space with book value up by 36% over the last five years versus peers with less multifamily and SFR exposure who have seen their book value fall by roughly 18% over this time frame. The industry is currently facing a tsunami from a Fed funds rate of 5.25% to 5.50%, its highest level in 22 years which has made tickers within the space targets for shorts who regularly create reports Arbor has described as being made to reflect opinions rather than fact. The latest well-timed short piece comes as ABR was looking to break out to the upside on the back of its first-quarter fundamentals. Critically, the dividend and book value form the two core most important factors here and ABR's management has done stellar work to keep these two figures on the right path against the macro headwinds faced by the industry.

The Dividend Is Secure

Hence, an investment in ABR can be made based on the fully secure dividend and common shares currently trading for a 6.8x price to annualized 2024 first-quarter distributable earnings. The mREIT's net interest income at $103.6 million was also ahead of a consensus of $90.5 million but flat sequentially. The share repurchase program is set to support the common shares with ABR's next catalyst set to come from the Fed.

Data by YCharts

This is with ABR intensely deleveraging its balance sheet with the mREIT down to roughly $2.6 billion in outstanding debt from its commercial banks, a fall from a peak of $4.2 billion. As ABR's short interest is a function of high interest rates, the lender is likely set to rally in the summer with the Fed more than likely set to test the water with a 25 basis points cut according to the CME FedWatch Tool. I continue to hold both the commons and preferreds with both of these forming strong buys.