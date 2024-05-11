Will Inflation Be Larger Than We Think?

Dilok Klaisataporn

AI data center capital spending boom and the end of US exceptionalism (0:20). Why everyone should own gold miner stocks (2:40). Is the Fed handling inflation? (5:35) 10-year yield outlook short and near term (8:40). This is an abridged conversation from a recent Investing Experts podcast.

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: David Daglio, welcome to Seeking Alpha. Thanks for making the time.

David Daglio: Rena, great to be here.

RS: So where do you feel like the fundamentals are making the most sense when you're looking at the market these days?

DD: Let's start with the obvious. This AI data center buildout is the most obvious capital spending boom I have seen since telecom, where we know there's a need and it's going to happen.

Where things become less obvious to me is, I think, we're seeing the end of U.S. exceptionalism. And I know it's consensus that the U.S. is exceptional, but some of that has been exaggerated by the large fiscal spend. And that fiscal spend is creating an inflationary impulse.

And so what we're talking to our clients about, and this is a little more controversial, is: let's make sure you're protected in an environment when 60/40 ends and/or when inflation is larger than we think.

RS: T-bills and gold in terms of protecting investors from these macro kind of volatile measures. How are you articulating for investors how they should be protecting themselves?

DD: I think two trades are not getting discussed enough. The first is simply go short to get long bonds.

And what that means is you want to stay much shorter duration than the average maturity curve that's out there in the world because you're getting paid 5.3, 5.5 to stay short and you're only getting 4.5, 4.6 to take more risk at 10 years.

And wherever you believe rates are going to go, it is risky to go out the curve. You should get compensated more. You're not. We're advising clients to stay shorter. And then once you've decided to go short, you can decide to do it, spicy, extra spicy, holy moly.

And what I mean by that is, sure, you can buy your money market fund, get 5.3. We're doing a private investment with something called mortgage service rights. That would be on the extra spicy, holy moly side. And that benefits from a slowdown in mortgage prepayments, or you could just go along the levered loan market, which trades based on short duration rates. All those make sense to us, all depending on your risk tolerance.

Since you mentioned it, my personal passion today and one of the ideas I have, and again, I'm a self-confessed value investor. I think everyone needs to own some gold miner stocks.

And I'm being explicit about the stocks themselves. They're trading at their largest discount to net asset value or cash or relative to their potential in the future versus spot.

And that's interesting because that means in order to get the gold stocks right, all you need to know is that gold holds its price. It doesn't need to go up. And so if gold holds its price, we think the large gold miners could produce 40% or 50% or 60% returns over the next couple of years. I have a secondary belief.

When you and I were at NYU together, I paid for my school by teaching macroeconomic classes for David Backus. He was the Chair of the department. He's written a couple of books in economics. And he convinced me of something that I haven't lost in the 30 years since, which is: money is fungible.

If you print too much money, eventually, it's worth less. And that's called inflation or reduction in value in the money. When we run a 7% fiscal deficit in the United States, no matter how much flushing of the debt or anything you do, eventually that creates money supply.

That money supply is inflationary. I don't know the day, week, and month it will come. But when it comes, you need protection. The most obvious place to protect from is a non-dollar-based asset like copper or gold. Gold to me seems the easiest way to play it right now.

RS: And why the miners over gold? What's the reasoning?

DD: One of the most tried and true ways to value commodities stocks is to look at the current spot price or the indicated future spot price and then run that through the income statement of the public equities. And when you do that, you come up with a net asset value. And then we can model out the discount or premium to net asset value that gold miners have.

Today we believe that gold miners trade for about a 30% discount to net asset value at the current spot price. That is the highest it's ever been. What you normally see, this sounds kind of crazy, but normally gold miners used to trade at a premium to net asset value because frankly, it was just gold, it was uncorrelated. We're now trading at a discount. That's an entry point for us.

If you looked at oil stocks, for example, to compare another commodities industry, they would be more to 10% to 15% discount. Some of it’s warranted. It's warranted because these gold miners the last four or five years, maybe 10 years, have kind of spent like drunken sailors.

We think the end of the drunken sailors spending is behind us and they'll start to perform more in line with the cash flows that come out of the business.

RS: Speaking of drunken sailor spending and inflationary measures, how are you thinking about how the Fed's attacking inflation or not attacking inflation?

DD: There are a lot of people that have tough jobs and near impossible jobs in this world. I think Powell has the most impossible job in the world.

Look, this is just my opinion, but I think we need to start with first principles. First principle was quantitative easing was done as a way to solve a very short problem. We were short liquidity in the system. We couldn't get into the banks fast enough. So we changed the rate regime.

And it was Bernanke, correct, at that point. Bernanke said, look, this is a temporary measure. That was in 2009. We are still running effectively yield control management today, which is a decade-and-a-half later. And so Powell's job is so complicated on how we exit this regime. I frankly think it's going to be hard.

I think it's almost certainty that either the bond vigilantes come out and kind of run the market like they did in the United Kingdom with Liz Truss about 18 months ago, and/or there's some type of policy mistake because they're forced into a corner. So look, that's an opinion. We don't know for sure, but like this is really hard.

And I think that's why the market correctly has become so fixated on what every Fed governor says, because they realize that it's a really narrow balance beam that he's on.

Okay, what's he going to do next? I mean, look, this is crazy time, right? Rena, at any point, if we had come in from Mars, and I had told you a few facts, right. If I had said the unemployment rate is at a 35-year low, profits are going up and to the right, and the stock market’s within 3% of an all-time high, you would say the Fed's probably tightening rates.

But what are we discussing? One or two rates. Well, it was seven. It's now down to one or two. That policy doesn't jive with history. And I think that's why, as I mentioned earlier, our Federal Reserve realizes there's no choice out of this and they've really got to let inflation run hotter.

Now, my hope is it stays contained at 3.5%. At about 4%, we want out of all risk assets frankly because nothing much works. So I really hope that that's the speed limit here. But we're watching it. It does look like we're already there.

You've seen things like average hourly earnings keep surprising every economist to the upside, then I think that's an indication that we're still tight and there's a lot of stimulus in the system.

RS: How are you thinking about the 10-year yield (US10Y)? How does that figure into your thoughts?

DD: I wish I had a really good crystal ball on the 10-year yield. And if I could call that, I could call everything. And frankly, I wouldn't tell anyone. I would just make billions of dollars. So I want to be naive on this and just say, like, I don't think anyone can call it with any precision.

I would say this: on a three-year basis, which is how I think about the world, I think it's more likely than not that yields are higher than they are today by 50 to 100 basis points at least.

I think in the short run though, it's possible we come in a little more. It looks to me like Yellen, Powell and Biden's staff are really doing everything they can to kind of squeeze down 5- and 10-year rates before the election. It's the one voter issue because this influences housing affordability, the banking crisis. So it's one thing they can control for a period of time.

But, Rena, I would think about that as like pushing on a balloon, because with inflation expectations running close to 3, 4.4 or 4.6 on the 10-year is just not high enough, right? Because you're not getting much of a risk premium.

So I think we can squeeze it down for a little bit. But I think over the next three years, if I had a good crystal ball, my best crystal ball says we're higher.