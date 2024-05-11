Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Kyle Sourk - Investor Relations
Eric Grosse - Chief Executive Officer
Robert Kaiden - Chief Financial Officer

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Good day, and welcome to the Inspirato First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Kyle Sourk, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, and good morning. On today's call, we have CEO, Eric Grosse; and CFO, Robert Kaiden. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release announcing our first quarter 2024 results, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investor.inspirato.com.

Before we begin, we remind everyone that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectations of future operating results and financial position, guidance and growth prospects, business strategy and plans and market position and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on assumptions and we assume no obligation to update them. Actual results could differ materially. We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of additional risks.

In addition, during the call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures, which are useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Eric Grosse.

