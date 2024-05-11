Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 1:13 PM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Skelly - Vice President, Investor Relations
Mike Egeck - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Bowman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Kleber - Baird
Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies
Shaun Calnan - Bank of America
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
David Bellinger - Mizuho Securities
Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities
Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets
Andrew Carter - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call for Leslie’s. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay later today on the company’s website.

I will now turn the call over to Matt Skelly, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Matt Skelly

Thank you and good afternoon. I would like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. These statements speak as of today and will not be updated in the future if circumstances change. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company’s earnings press release and recent filings with the SEC.

During the call today, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the company’s earnings press release, which was furnished to the SEC today and posted to the Investor Relations section of Leslie’s website at ir.lesliespool.com. We have also posted our Q2 2024 earnings presentation to our IR website, and we’ll be making references to it in our prepared remarks.

On the call today is

Recommended For You

About LESL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LESL

Trending Analysis

Trending News