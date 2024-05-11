Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ruben Mella - Vice President, Investment Relations
Dave Peacock - Chief Executive Officer
Chris Growe - Chief Financial Officer
Sean Choksi - Senior Vice President, Strategy and M&A

Conference Call Participants

Pallav Saini - Canaccord Genuity
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Advantage Solutions First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Ruben Mella, Vice President of Investment Relations. Thank you, Ruben. You may begin.

Ruben Mella

Thank you, Operator. And thank you everyone for joining us on Advantage Solutions first quarter earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Dave Peacock, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Growe, Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Choksi, Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A. Dave and Chris will provide their prepared remarks, after which we will open the call for question-and-answer session.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve assumptions, risk and uncertainty that are difficult to predict.

It is important to note that the actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to several factors, including those described more fully in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The company does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

We want to draw your attention to the fact

Recommended For You

About ADV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADV

Trending Analysis

Trending News