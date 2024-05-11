Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFWFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCPK:CFWFF) Q1 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Olinek - Chief Financial Officer
Pat Powell - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cole Pereira - Stifel FirstEnergy
Blake McLean - Daniel Energy Partners
Keith Mackey - RBC Capital Markets
Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Calfrac Well Services First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Now it's my pleasure to hand the conference over to the Chief Financial Officer, Michael Olinek. Please proceed.

Mike Olinek

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning and welcome to our discussion of Calfrac Well Services first quarter 2024 results.

Joining me on the call today is Pat Powell, Calfrac's CEO.

This morning's conference call will be conducted as follows. Pat will provide some opening commentary, after which I will summarize the financial performance and position of the company. Pat will then provide an outlook for Calfrac's business and some closing remarks. After the completion of these remarks, we will open the conference call to question.

In a news release issued earlier today, Calfrac reported its first quarter 2024 results. Please note that all financial figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Some of our comments today refer to non-IFRS measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. Please see our news release for additional disclosure on these financial measures.

Our comments today will also include forward-looking statements regarding Calfrac's future results and prospects. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and

Recommended For You

About CFWFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFWFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News