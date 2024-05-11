Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Kilmer - IR
Arun Menawat - CEO
Rashed Dewan - CFO
Mathieu Burtnyk - COO

Conference Call Participants

John McAulay - Stifel
Rahul Sarugaser - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Profound Medical First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations.

Stephen Kilmer

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone.

Let me start by pointing out that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada. All forward-looking statements are based on Profound's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, and relate to, among other things, any expressed or implied statements or guidance regarding current or future financial performance and position, including the company's year 2024 financial guidance and related assumptions, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound's technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, BPH, uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment and Osteoid Osteoma, and it's future revenues, financial results.

Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call.

Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than

Recommended For You

About PROF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PROF

Trending Analysis

Trending News