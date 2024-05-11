Consol Energy Handling Recent Operational Challenges Well

Summary

  • CONSOL Energy reported Q1 2024 results with adjusted EBITDA of $182M, down 13% from Q4 2023.
  • The company sold 6.1Mt of coal in the last quarter but produced 6.5Mt due to shipping disruptions caused by the bridge collapse in Baltimore.
  • CONSOL is working to secure alternative ports and expects the impact from the bridge collapse to be short-term.
Coal

Indigo Division

Overview

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is U.S. high-margin coal producer, that has a substantial percentage of its coal production sold on the export market. This is partly due to the higher quality coal, which has multiple use cases.

