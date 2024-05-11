Indigo Division

Overview

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is U.S. high-margin coal producer, that has a substantial percentage of its coal production sold on the export market. This is partly due to the higher quality coal, which has multiple use cases.

The company did earlier this week release its Q1 2024 result and hosted a conference call. This article will primarily cover the Q1 result and what we can expect in the near future. I wrote an overview article on CONSOL Energy in January of this year, that article can be found here.

Figure 1 - Source: CONSOL Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation

The stock price performance of CONSOL has been in the middle on the range compared to some peers over the last year, but the stock has been weak in 2024, down 14% YTD.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Q1 2024 Result

CONSOL reported an adjusted EBITDA of $182M in Q1, down 13% compared to Q4 2023. Net Income came in at $102M, down 32% quarter-over-quarter. That equates to an EPS of $3.39, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.54 for the quarter.

Thermal coal prices have declined over the last year, so we should not expect CONSOL to have comparable financials to last year. Free cash flow in Q1 was $41M, which is on the low side, but it was impacted by $81M in working capital changes during the quarter. So, Q1 was a relatively strong quarter given the circumstances.

Figure 3 - Source: CONSOL Quarterly Reports

The company sold 6.1Mt of coal in the last quarter from the Pennsylvania Mining Complex ("PAMC") but produced 6.5Mt. The reason CONSOL sold less than it produced was because of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, which prevented some shipments from taking place at the end of the quarter.

CONSOL is working around the lack of access to the CONSOL Marine Terminal in Baltimore by doing some terminal maintenance, accelerating domestic shipments, and securing access to alternative ports. A shipping lane is estimated to open in Baltimore at the end of May, which means the impact from the bridge collapse is likely to be relatively short lived for CONSOL. However, the company has revised down the annual production guidance by 1Mt and increased cost by $1/t. The capex guidance declined slightly as well.

The sales price in Q1 was $68.3/t, cost was $40.3/t, and the margin was $28.0/t in the PAMC segment. Both the sales price and cost were above the annual guidance ranges, and the margin was slightly above expectations.

Figure 4 - Source: CONSOL Quarterly Reports

There was 0.2Mt of sales from the Itmann Mining Complex in Q1 and a smaller amount of adjusted EBITDA also came from the CONSOL Marine Terminal in the quarter. The company continues to experience staffing challenges and long lead times on equipment at Itmann, so the ramp up is going relatively slow. The 2024 guidance for Itmann is 0.7-0.9Mt of metallurgical coal sales.

Figure 5 - Source: CONSOL Quarterly Reports

The buybacks have continued for CONSOL, that bought back 440K shares during Q1 and the company has a marginally negative net debt. So, the balance sheet remains solid.

Valuation & Conclusion

The turbulence in Baltimore and relatively weak thermal coal prices makes the sentiment poor for CONSOL Energy. However, the impact from the bridge collapse should be relatively short lived, at least for CONSOL.

CONSOL is one of the highest margin thermal coal mining companies around, with most of its coal sales going to the export market, and the company is still generating solid cash flows. I estimate the 2024 free cash flow yield to be in the 10-15% range, using enterprise value and market cap, which relies on relatively conservative thermal coal prices. If the shipping lane is opened on time later this month, the free cash flow yield is likely at the upper end of that range for 2024.

The valuation isn't quite as extreme as it was a couple of years ago, but I continue to think CONSOL is a good stock to own for anyone that believes in higher energy prices over time, and an increased demand from Asia for high-quality thermal coal.