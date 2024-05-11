CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 4:25 PM ETCS Disco, Inc. (LAW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aleksey Lakchakov - Head of Investor Relations
Scott Hill - Incoming Chair of Board of Directors
Eric Friedrichsen - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lafair - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Berg - Needham
Brian Essex - JPMorgan
Eylon Liani - Jefferies
Mark Schappel - Loop Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to CS Disco's First Quarter of Fiscal Year '24 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to now hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Head of Investor Relations, Aleksey Lakchakov. Please go ahead.

Aleksey Lakchakov

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for DISCO's first quarter of fiscal year 2024. With me on today's call are Scott Hill, DISCO's Incoming Chair of the Board of Directors; Eric Friedrichsen, DISCO's Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lafair, DISCO's Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to statements regarding our financial outlook and future performance, the impact of changes to our executive leadership, our future capital expenditures, market opportunity, market position, product strategy and growth opportunities, the benefits of our product offerings and developments in the legal technology industry, including those related to the role of artificial intelligence. In addition to our prepared remarks, our earnings press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

