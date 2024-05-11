Landis+Gyr Group AG (LDGYY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCPK:LDGYY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eva Borowski - Investor Relations
Werner Lieberherr - Chief Executive Officer
Elodie Cingari - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Roost - Baader Helvea
Lothar Lubinetzki - Octavian
Jeffrey Osborne - TD Cowen
Patrick Rafaisz - UBS
Urs Emminger - Research Partners
Doron Lande - Kepler Cheuvreux
Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Eva Borowski

Good afternoon, good morning, everyone. As you know, earlier today, Landis+Gyr issued its financial year '23 results adhoc release and accompanying presentation. You can find these documents on our website.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of the information discussed today contains forward-looking statements, and we want to explicitly emphasize that there are numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Landis+Gyr's control, that could cause Landis+Gyr's actual actions or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made on this conference call or in this presentation. Consequently, Landis+Gyr can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. For more information, please see Page 2 of the presentation and our press release issued today. This conference call will follow the presentation. So we suggest that you have it on your screen or otherwise available to follow along with our remarks during the first part of this call.

Afterwards, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Meruna will provide further instructions as we start the Q&A.

With that short introduction, I'd like to turn over the call to our Chief Executive Officer, Werner Lieberherr.

Werner Lieberherr

Thank you, Eva. Good afternoon, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our financial year 2023 results. I'm here with Elodie, our CFO; and Eva, as you just heard, our Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. And we are very pleased you have all

