Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Tanzi - IR
Eric Shaff - CEO
Terri Young - Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer
Lisa von Moltke - Chief Medical Officer
Marella Thorell - CFO
Matthew Henn - EVP, Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler
John Newman - Canaccord Genuity
Tess Romero - JPMorgan
Jeff Jones - Oppenheimer
Keay Nakae - Chardan

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2024 Seres Therapeutics Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Carlo Tanzi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carlo Tanzi

Thank you, and good morning. Our press release for the company's first quarter 2024 financial results and business update became available at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time this morning and can be found on the Investors and News section of the company's Web site. I'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements, including about the potential for VOWST, the timing and results of our clinical studies, future product candidates and development plans, our ability to generate additional capital, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and other statements, all of which are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially.

Additionally, these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are discussed under the Risk Factors section of our recent SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements made on today's call represent our views as of today only. We may update these statements in the future, but we disclaim any obligation to do so. On today's call with prepared remarks, I'm joined by Eric Shaff, Seres' Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Terri Young, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer; Dr. Lisa

Recommended For You

About MCRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCRB

Trending Analysis

Trending News