Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 6:01 PM ETAmplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCPK:AMFPF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 6, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francesca Rambaudi - IR and Sustainability Senior Director
Enrico Vita - CEO
Gabriele Galli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Niccolo Storer - Kepler
Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF
Julien Ouaddour - Bank of America
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas
Shubhangi Gupta - HSBC
Domenico Ghilotti - Equita
David Adlington - JPMorgan
Giorgio Tavolini - Intermonte

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Amplifon First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Francesca Rambaudi, Investor Relations and Sustainability Senior Director of Amplifon. Please go ahead, madam.

Francesca Rambaudi

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Amplifon's conference call on first quarter 2024 results. Before we start, a few logistic comments. Earlier today, we issued a press release related to our results, and this presentation is posted on our Web site in the Investors section. The call can be accessed also via webcast and dial-in details are on Amplifon's website as well as on our press release. I have to bring your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 as some of the statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. With that, I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Amplifon's CEO, Enrico Vita.

Enrico Vita

Thank you, Francesca, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us Today. I'm pleased to comment on a simply excellent quarter, definitely the best way to start the 2024. I'm very happy not only for our financials, but also because we see the results of all the hard work we did last year in response to a market demand, which in

Recommended For You

About AMFPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMFPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News