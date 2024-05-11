Leonardo S.p.a. (FINMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 6, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Valeria Ricciotti - Head of IR
Roberto Cingolani - CEO
Alessandra Genco - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Zhao - Bernstein
Virginia Montorsi - Bank of America
Ian Douglas-Pennant - UBS
Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca
David Perry - JPMorgan
Martino De Ambroggi - Equita
Gabriele Gambarova - Banca Akros

Valeria Ricciotti

Good evening, everybody, and thank you for joining us for this First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Valeria Ricciotti, Head of IR and Credit Grid agencies. Today, our CEO, Roberto Cingolani, will take you through our progress during the first quarter of this year. And then our CFO, Alessandra Genco, will take you through the Q1 financial results and the outlook for the full year. And then as usual, we will welcome your questions.

And with this, I leave the floor to our CEO, Roberto Cingolani.

Roberto Cingolani

Hi, guys. Nice to meet you again, and welcome to our new digital facility production facility. I hope you will like and the presentation will be clear. So today, we are going to tell you what happened in the first quarter. The numbers are very encouraging. We're very happy to show you the numbers today. Let me show you quickly the agenda. I will start with the executing the industrial plan and then the first quarter results and then Alessandra will give you all the numerical details. The start of the year was really strong. Just let me summarize, orders are increased by 14.9%, up to $5.8 billion with a book-to-bill of 1.6. The backlog of orders has reached a record level, more than EUR43 billion and the revenues are up by 15.3%, up to EUR3.7 billion. The group EBITDA has grown by 67% up to EUR182 million, and the free operating cash flow at EUR621 million improved by 11.5%. So what we are pumping up is

Recommended For You

About FINMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FINMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News