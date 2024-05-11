Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - Investor Relations
Mark Duff - President and CEO
Louis Centofanti - EVP of Strategic Initiatives
Ben Naccarato - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Howard Brous - Wellington Shields
Ross Taylor - ARS Investment
Aaron Warwick - Breakout Investors

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Perma-Fix Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to David Waldman, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Waldman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Louis Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer. The company issued a press release this morning containing first quarter 2024 financial results, which is also posted on the company's Web site. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020. I'd also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within the conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include certain non-GAAP financial measures. All statements on this conference call other than a statement of historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results and performance of the company to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as this morning's press release. The company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements. In addition, today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP

Recommended For You

About PESI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PESI

Trending Analysis

Trending News