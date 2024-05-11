Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (EGIEY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCPK:EGIEY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adriana Wagner - IR Manager
Eduardo Takamori - CFO and IRO
Rafael Bosio - Manager for Investor Relations

Adriana Wagner

Good morning, everybody. We are beginning the results of video conference for the First Quarter ‘24 for Engie Energy. I am Adriana Wagner, the IR Manager for the company, and I would like to make some announcements. [Operator Instructions] Please remember that this event is being recorded. The presentation is available at our site ng.com.br/ir.

We have the presentation, the results release and the income statement, everything that has been filed at the CDM. You will find details of our financial operations, the ESG advances in the presentation of new projects, among other relevant information. Before proceeding, please recall that the forward-looking statements made during this conference referring to the company's business prospects should be dealt with as forecast that depend on the macroeconomic situation of the country, of the electrical sector, besides other factors. They are, therefore, subject to change. Journalists who wish to pose questions can do so through e-mail, sending them to the press release group from the company.

Now to present the results for the first quarter '24 for Engie, we have Eduardo Takamori, CFO and IRO; and Rafael Bosio, the Manager for Investor Relations.

I now turn the floor over to Eduardo Takamori. You may proceed.

Eduardo Takamori

Well, thank you, Adriana. Thank you all for your participation. If you could confirm how many we are?

Adriana Wagner

There's 117 of us.

Eduardo Takamori

Well, thank you all for your participation. Before beginning the presentation. I would like to speak about Rio Grande do Sul. Engie has been present there for 25 years since our privatization. We are deeply connected to the

