Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Sciorilli - Head of Investor Relations
Terrie Curran - President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Gilligan - Chief Commercial Officer
Molly Henderson - Chief Financial & Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim
Joseph Stringer - Needham & Company
Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs
Annabel Samimy - Stifel
Matthew Caufield - H.C. Wainright

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Phathom Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

With that, I would like to turn the conference call over to Eric Sciorilli, Phathom's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Eric Sciorilli

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss Phathom First Quarter 2024 results.

This morning's presentation will include remarks from Terrie Curran, our President and CEO; Martin Gilligan, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Molly Henderson, our Chief Financial Officer. Azmi Nabulsi, our Chief Operating Officer, will also be joining the team during the Q&A portion of today's call.

Just a couple of logistical items before we get started. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing the results we will be discussing during the call. A copy of that press release can be found under the News Releases section of our corporate website. Further, the recording of today's webcast can be found under the Events and Presentations section of our corporate website.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we will be making a number of forward-looking statements throughout today's presentation. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Phathom's control. Actual results can materially differ from the forward-looking statements, and any such risks can materially adversely affect the business, the results

Recommended For You

About PHAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PHAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News