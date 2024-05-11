Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (SLNG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 ET

Company Participants

Westy Ballard - President and CEO
Andy Puhala - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice
William Dezellem - Tieton Capital
Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Stabilis Solutions' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Now it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to our host, Andy Puhala, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Puhala, please go ahead.

Andy Puhala

Good morning, and welcome to Stabilis Solutions' First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. I'm Andy Puhala, Senior Vice President and CFO of Stabilis. And joining me today is our President and CEO, Westy Ballard.

We issued a press release after the market closed yesterday detailing our first quarter operational and financial results. This release is publicly available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at stabillis-solutions.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's expectations and beliefs as of today, May 8, 2024.

The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to provide updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements made in today's call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the SEC and in the press release announcing our results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Further, please note that we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial information on today's call. You can find reconciliations of the non-GAAP

