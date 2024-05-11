Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 7:05 PM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE:DTC) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Williams - Investor Relations
Chris Metz - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Coffey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdhal - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Solo Brands, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand the call over to our host, Bruce Williams. Please go ahead, Bruce.

Bruce Williams

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss Solo Brands first quarter results, which we released this morning and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.solabrands.com. Today's call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Chris Metz; and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Coffey. Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current management expectations. These may include, without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets or estimates, including regarding our anticipated financial performance, business plans and objectives, future events and developments and actual results could differ materially from those mentioned.

These forward-looking statements also involve substantial risks and uncertainties, some of which may be outside of our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, are discussed in our filings with the SEC. We encourage you to review these filings for a discussion of these risks, including our soon to be filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q and will be available on the Investors portion of our website at investors.solabrands.com. You should not place

Recommended For You

About DTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News