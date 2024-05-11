Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Quigley - President and CEO
Olivier Thirot - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital
Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research
Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research
Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Kelly Services First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is being recorded at the request of Kelly Services. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. A webcast presentation is also available on Kelly's website for this morning's call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host, Mr. Peter Quigley, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Peter Quigley

Thank you, Greg. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Kelly's first quarter conference call. Before we begin, I'll walk you through our safe harbor language. As a reminder, any comments made during this call, including the Q&A, may include forward-looking statements about our expectations for future performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments, and we have no obligation to update the statements made on this call. Please refer to our SEC filings for a description of the risk factors that could influence the company's actual future performance.

In addition, during the call, certain data will be discussed on a reported and on an adjusted basis. Discussion of items on an adjusted basis are non-GAAP financial measures, designed to give insight into certain trends in our operations.

Finally, a presentation with information about Kelly's financial results in the quarter is available on our website. We have a lot to cover today, so let's get started. Before we turn to Kelly's first quarter results, I'd like to address our recent announcement regarding a transformational step forward on our specialty

