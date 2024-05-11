Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Orr - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jake Lawrence - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets
Graham Ryding - TD Securities
Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial
Phil Hardie - Scotiabank
Tom MacKinnon - BMO
John Aiken - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Power Corporation Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeffrey Orr

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our quarterly results call this morning, and I'll kick it right off. We've got our title page here, and I'm going to move into the most exciting part of the presentation, the disclaimers on forward-looking information and non-IFRS information on the first couple of pages.

Joining me today and his first official capacity on his first call as CFO is Jake Lawrence. And Jake, welcome to the call.

Jake Lawrence

Thanks, Jeff, and good day, everyone. Before we get into the results, and I turn it back over, Jeff, I just want to take a moment to express how fortunate and how honored I am to be the CFO of Power Corp. It's a fantastic job I've learned in my past 8 weeks, and I also want to acknowledge the great groundwork that's been laid by my predecessor, Greg Tretiak. Greg had a very impressive 40-year career at the Power Group. The last 10 as CFO of Power Corp. So I obviously wish Greg and the rest of the team wishes Greg as well in his continued

