TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Mayr - Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer
Jeff Puritt - President and Chief Executive Officer
Gopi Chande - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays
Tien-tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Stephanie Price - CIBC
Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity
Divya Goyal - Scotiabank
Daniel Chan - TD Cowen
Cassie Chan - Bank of America
Bradley Clark - BMO Capital Markets
Kate Kronstein - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TELUS International First Quarter 2024 Investor Call. My name is Jonathan and I will be your conference facilitator today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Jason Mayr, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer at TELUS International. Mr. Mayr, you may begin the call.

Jason Mayr

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for TELUS International's Q1, 2024 investor call. Hosting our call today are, Jeff Puritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gopi Chande, our Chief Financial Officer.

As usual, we'll begin with some prepared remarks, where Jeff will provide an operational and strategic overview of the quarter, followed by Gopi, who will provide some key financial highlights. We'll then open the line to questions from pre-qualified analysts before turning the call back to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Before we begin, I'd like to direct your attention to Slide 2 of the supplementary presentation available for download on this webcast and also available on our website at telusinternational.com/investors. The statements made during this call may be forward-looking in nature, including all comments reflecting expectations, assumptions, or beliefs about future events or performance that do not relate solely to historical periods.

Recommended For You

About TIXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News