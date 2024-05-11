Parex Resources Inc. (PARXF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCPK:PARXF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Kruchten - Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Planning
Imad Mohsen - President and Chief Executive Officer
Eric Furlan - Chief Operating Officer
Sanjay Bishnoi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alejandro Demichelis - Jefferies
Conrad Bereznicki - Peters & Co
Kevin Fisk - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Parex Resources First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand today's call over to Mike Kruchten, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Planning. Please go ahead, sir.

Mike Kruchten

Good morning. It's Mike Kruchten. And on the call with me today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Imad Mohsen; our Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Bishnoi, and our Chief Operating Officer, Eric Furlan. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP and other financial measures with the associated risks outlined in our news release and MD&A, which can be found on our website or at sedar.ca. Note that all amounts discussed today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

I'll now turn the call over to Imad. Please go ahead.

Imad Mohsen

Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Before we move to our first quarter operating and financial results, I'd like to share some high-level comments on how we are progressing our strategy and key milestones that we have recently achieved. As a reminder, in '21, we introduced Colombian's growth strategy. This was based on the common vision from the Board and management team to drive long-term sustainable growth in the country where we continue to see immense potential.

Our strategy focuses on three key levers, and I'd like to highlight

