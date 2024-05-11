Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Maria Rico - Marketing Manager
Ron Dutt - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Royal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets
Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum
Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group
Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Maria Rico, Marketing Manager. Maria?

Maria Rico

Thank you, Operator. Your hosts today Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Royal, Chief Financial Officer, will present results of operations for fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

A press release detailing these results crossed the wire this afternoon at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website, fluxpower.com.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. You should

