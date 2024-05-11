Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Rial Ubago - IR
Gabriel Blasi - CFO
Roberto Nobile - CEO

Luis Rial Ubago

Good morning. On behalf of Telecom Argentina, I would like to thank everybody for participating on this conference call. The participants of today's conference call are Roberto Nobile, Chief Executive Officer; Gabriel Blasi, Chief Financial Officer, and myself, Luis Rial Ubago, Head of Investor Relations.

The purpose of this call is to share with you the results of the first quarter ended on March 31, 2023. If you have not received a press release or presentation, you can call our investor relations office to request the documents or download them from the Investor Relations section of our website located at inversores.telecom.com.ar.

I would like to go over some safe harbor information and other details of the quarter. We would like to clarify that during the conference call and Q&A session, we could mention certain forward-looking statements about Telecom's future performance, plans, strategies and objectives. Such statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause Telecom's actual results and operations to differ materially.

Such uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of ongoing and economic regulations, possible changes in the demand for Telecom's products and services, the effects of potential changes in general market and economic conditions and in legislation. Our press release, a copy of which was included in a Form 6-K and sent to the SEC, describes certain factors that may affect any forward-looking statements that could be mentioned during this call.

The company has reflected the effects of the inflation adjustment adopted by Resolution 777/18 of the Comision Nacional de Valores, or CNV, which establishes that the re-expression will be applied to the annual financial statements

