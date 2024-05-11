PM Images

Topline Summary and Update

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) is a biotech working on developing a different class of antibodies, with the hope of improving on different parameters used by the classic IgG antibodies that are in wide use for different conditions. In my previous article, I did not see their investment thesis being worth an entry at the time, despite the possibility of catalyst surprises in 2024. So far, after a quick run up and decline, IGMS has settled into what appears to be a holding pattern, so it's time to re-evaluate.

Pipeline Updates

As I detailed in the first article I prepared on IGMS, the main claim to fame sought by the company is to develop a different isotype of immunoglobulin than the one put into wide use in oncology, rheumatology, and other therapeutic areas since the late 90s. The "M" isotype, in particular, offers the potential for more ligand binding, which could enable the exploitation of targets with less expression.

In the past, these molecules have been too big and complex to manufacture and use in clinical medicine in any feasible way, so we have not seen any IgM monoclonal antibodies be approved to treat any disease. IGMS is hoping to change that with their pipeline.

Aplitabart

The most advanced oncology-related project being developed by IGMS is an IgM monoclonal antibody called aplitabart. This molecule is designed to bind death receptor 5 (DR5), which plays an important role in initiating programmed cell death, and blocking this molecule has been shown to synergize with chemotherapy in in vitro cancer research.

Aplitabart is currently the subject of a randomized clinical trial in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients who have progressed on one prior line of therapy are randomly assigned to receive FOLFIRI plus bevacizumab (one of the potential standard second-line treatment options), either alone or in combination with aplitabart. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival, and IGMS estimates that top-line findings should be ready for release by the end of Q1 2025. Another arm of the study testing a higher dose of aplitabart has also met its target enrollment.

To date, we've seen some findings via press release showing some encouraging activity with this combination in CRC, so the full data readout will be a critical point for the aplitabart project.

Imvotamab

IGMS is also working on a bispecific T-cell engager called imvotamab, designed to bind both CD20 and CD3 simultaneously. As a reminder, CD20 is a marker of B cells, which play a prominent role in inflammation. Bringing in and activating CD3-positive T cells could therefore help downregulate an out-of-whack immune response that might lead to improvement of autoimmune disease.

There are currently 3 irons in the fire for imvotamab, as IGMS is conducting trials in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, severe systemic lupus erythematosus, and another (to begin shortly) in myositis. We don't have any data from these studies just yet, and there is no formal guidance on when to expect them from IGMS. The clinical trials website indicates that the study's primary completion date for the RA phase 1b is February 2025, but this does not necessarily tell us when to expect data.

The company also has an ongoing collaborative agreement with Sanofi (SNY) to develop IgM antibodies. This remains ongoing, but back in April, SNY elected to terminate development in the oncology space, opting to focus solely on immunologic conditions. Even without the oncology arm of the deal, this collaboration could bring in approximately $1 billion in milestone payments over the course of development. However, this depends on the pair nominating and pursuing molecules for further clinical development, which is still not guaranteed.

Financial Overview

As of their Q1 2024 financial filing, IGMS held $302.8 million in current assets, including $79.2 million in cash and equivalents and another $214.6 million in marketable securities. Their operating expenses for the quarter were $53.9 million, and after interest income, IGMS recognized a net loss of $49.8 million, which was down approximately $10 million year over year thanks in large part to trimming R&D and administrative costs.

At this cash burn rate, the operational runway for IGMS is an estimated 5 to 6 quarters, giving them around a year before cash becomes a serious concern.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Decent-enough cash position to continue to find their focus

IGMS does not have an imminent cash crisis on its hands, which gives its various programs time to mature and hopefully gives some clarity on where the company should keep focusing its efforts. The Q1 2025 readout of their CRC trial is a standout inflection point (for good or ill) that you should anticipate, and their cash position should easily get them there without issue.

Risk - Aplitabart project is in a perilous disease area

Metastatic colorectal cancer is a notoriously difficult treatment setting, and it is where IGMS's most advanced project currently operates in. The more-than-100 patients they've enrolled into the randomized clinical trial should be enough to give a clear signal of whether aplitabart is adding anything to standard, second-line therapy, so that data catalyst is make or break for the whole project.

Unfortunately, colorectal cancer has a history of breaking promising projects, so be cautious on investing in the hype of this program, since it has a tall bar to clear.

Risk - Sanofi collaboration is far from a guarantee of safety

You would hope that a big pharma collaboration would provide a measure of support against impending financial issues. Unfortunately, the news that SNY has terminated part of their partnership bodes poorly for the long-term outlook of the deal overall. While it could still bear fruit, it signals what kind of moves SNY will make the moment they stop seeing value in the collaboration. This places a cloud of uncertainty over IGMS' head, where there should be some level of security.

Bottom-Line Summary

At a near-$600 million market cap, this early-stage company continues to not look like a bargain to me. Their most advanced project is in a very high-risk/high-reward disease area, and their other pipeline projects are still in very early stages of development. The next data readout is not until early next year, when the cash burn is going to start becoming a serious concern. Of course, if aplitabart generates highly promising data in their randomized trial, then they could raise funds from a position of strength. However, I would caution against making big bets based on success in metastatic colorectal cancer, given how many trial failures we've seen over the years.

In terms of making a decision to buy right now, I view IGMS as entering a likely holding pattern, at best. With no clear short-term catalysts in play, I believe the company is likely to trade sideways, or even trickle down in value before the market starts paying attention again in late 2024 as the CRC catalyst becomes anticipated. So I maintain a "Sell" here, given the high likelihood of a near-term drop in share price, but it should be revisited later in the year.