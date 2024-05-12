5 Dividend Stocks To Build A Portfolio For Conservative Retirees

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

No one wants to spend their whole life working for a paycheck. But unfortunately, that's what a lot of us do. And a big reason for this is not investing or choosing to start a lot later in life. Whether that be due to lack of knowledge or a result of feeling like we don't have the time, resources, or capital to invest.

For me, fortunately, I was able to retire from the U.S. military after serving 21 years, 3 months, and 6 days. And for my service, I receive a retirement check for the rest of my life. But not everyone is fortunate enough to retire at a young age or receive a pension.

One way you could retire early is by investing, and this is something I preach to not only my friends still on active duty, but family members as well. In this article, I discuss reasons to invest in dividend stocks, and what 5 companies I would build a conservative dividend portfolio with for a steady stream of income.

Why Dividend Stocks Are Great For Retirement

On Seeking Alpha, there are many investors of all age groups and walks of life. Going through my articles and questions I receive; I can assume a great deal are quite a bit older than I am. As previously mentioned, I was fortunate to join the military right out of high school and retire in my 30s.

However, earlier in my Navy career I really became interested in dividend paying stocks. It was intriguing to receive a payment from a company simply for owning it. And while I didn't really have a plan until later, I became very serious as my military retirement got closer. I could've kept serving, but I also wanted to enjoy what retiring gives us, time.

I also realized that with the ever-changing economy and periods of high inflation, some may need more than a military retirement, or for others, social security. I recently spoke with my uncle who has a financial advisor with Fidelity (FNF) but is unsure of where they invest his money.

He's also been a hard-working individual, but after driving semi-trucks for more than four decades, the company shut down. Fortunately, he was able to work for his son who owns a trucking company, and I couldn't help but think if he had invested in dividend stocks, he could not only enjoy retirement, but maximize his capital as well.

We spoke, and I would like to help him invest and think dividend stocks are perfect for him. There are a few reasons why I think he's the perfect candidate for investing in dividend paying stocks currently:

#1 He's over the age of 59 1/2, so he could invest in a Roth IRA and receive his dividends tax free. #2 He's built a nest egg and can buy some high-quality stocks that are still trading at attractive valuations currently. #3 Like myself, he's pretty conservative and I'm confident I could build him a portfolio to give him a nice stream of income that he could receive in addition to his social security.

After our recent conversation, he wants to sit down with me next time I visit home and build him a dividend portfolio. Everyone has different plans in retirement, whether that we spend time with family, or travel and see the world in their older age. So, after our conversation, I thought about the stocks I would place him in and why.

These are the things I look for when investing in dividend paying stocks to build a portfolio for a conservative retiree:

#1 Quality- Higher yielding stocks are great for income, but lesser quality ones with weaker fundamentals may only pay income for a shorter period of time. As a retiree, I would want to own a company that I think could continue paying me for a minimum of 10 years.

#2 Income- This is a no-brainer. While there is no minimum yield, I would look for a yield in between 3% - 7%. But if the company current yield is below or above, and I believe them to be higher-quality, I would consider them for the portfolio.

#3 Growth- Growth may not be as important because of older age, but still should be considered. No one knows how long they have to plan for in retirement, but a balanced portfolio of income & growth is important. Lower yielding companies typically offer more growth, but I understand investors of traditional retirement age might not consider growth companies as much as steady income is more important.

This article is for those already in or headed towards traditional retirement, so remember that when reading this article. It also considers investing in a tax-advantaged account like a Roth IRA, as some of the companies pay qualified and non-qualified dividends. It also doesn't consider a starting amount or specific amount of income needed for retirement. Now that we got that out of the way, let's get into the 5 stocks.

#1 Ares Capital (ARCC)

Ares Capital is not only the largest BDC in the sector with a market cap of over $12 billion, but they have also been through some tough economic cycles like the Great Financial Crisis and the recent pandemic. And although the BDC was forced to cut the dividend in 2009, this experience gave their management an opportunity to be resilient.

And this could be one of the reasons the BDC remains conservative and has not increased its dividend since 2022 while many peers have rewarded shareholders with specials & supplementals. Furthermore, the BDC is prepared for any economic uncertainty with preferring to rollover spillover income. Last year, the company carried over $635 million, which puts them in a strong position to navigate any further economic uncertainty.

During their latest quarter, their dividend coverage remained strong with 114% coverage to start the year. Their leverage level was also strong, at just 0.99x, down from 1.07x in the prior quarter. Again, putting them in a comfortable position. And lastly, the BDC has beat the S&P in total returns in the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years, another reason it is the perfect stock to add to a conservative, dividend portfolio.

Seeking Alpha

#2 Agree Realty (ADC)

Unlike its bigger brother, Realty Income, who's also on the list, ADC has a smaller portfolio, but their management team is one of the best in the business. Joey Agree runs a tight ship and prefers to stay inside his circle of competence, the retail sector. Instead of divulging outside the space like Realty Income. Their balance sheet also remains one of the strongest in the sector, with no debt maturing until 2028.

Furthermore, the REIT has a high exposure to investment-grade tenants at 69%. And some of the these are the biggest and best retailers in the U.S. These include Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), Tractor Supply (TSCO), and Home Depot (HD) to name a few. Moreover, the stock pays a growing monthly dividend that's well-covered, with an AFFO payout ratio of 73%. ADC has also beat the S&P in total returns in the past decade, another reason they make a great holding in a conservative portfolio for retirees.

Seeking Alpha

#3 Realty Income (O)

Third on the list is the 4th largest net lease REIT Realty Income. Unlike Agree Realty, O has gone up the risk curve much more with its recent mergers & acquisitions outside of the retail space. And although some investors don't like this, their portfolio is still mostly recession-resistant with most of their properties in grocery, convenience, dollar, and home improvement stores.

Furthermore, their diversification outside of the U.S. allows the REIT to find attractive investments when the U.S. economy doesn't present them. During their recent Q1 earnings, management made investments worth $323 million in Europe at a weighted-average cash yield of 8.2%. This is in comparison to the U.S. where they invested $275 million at a weighted-average cash yield of 7.2%.

The company also has 124 consecutive dividend increases and a dividend that's currently well-covered by an AFFO payout ratio of 74%. Moreover, their A-credit rating gives them better access to capital than peer ADC for attractive spreads that are accretive to their investments. Although their smaller brother beats them when it comes to total returns over the past 10 years, O's returns in comparison are solid earning a spot in the list.

Seeking Alpha

#4 Old Republic International (ORI)

Coming in at number four is Old Republic International. This stock is not as popular as the other three but has a longer operating history having been founded in 1923. So, for a company that's been around that long, they have to be doing something right.

They have more than eight decades of paying dividends and four decades of dividend growth under their belt. Furthermore, the company's management are prudent capital allocators, with occasional special dividends and frequent share repurchases. Although they haven't paid a special dividend since 2022, I suspect once the macroeconomic improves, shareholders may see some in the foreseeable future.

During their recent quarter, the insurance company repurchased $183 million worth of shares and returned a total of $264 million including the dividend. Moreover, they recently announced an additional repurchase program worth $1.1 billion. And lastly, the stock has outperformed the S&P in total returns in the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years, making them the perfect stock to add to a conservative, dividend portfolio.

Seeking Alpha

#5 NNN REIT (NNN)

To round out the conservative dividend portfolio for retirees is NNN REIT. NNN is probably one of the most conservative REITs in the retail space, with an AFFO payout ratio lower than both Agree Realty & Realty Income at 68.3%. Additionally, they have a longer dividend streak of increases in comparison to O as well, at 34 years.

Unlike both peers, however, NNN prefers non-investment grade tenants as this allows for the REIT to have a lower cost of capital and more favorable lease terms as tenants are not in the position to demand more like Walmart, Home Depot, or Costco. During NNN's last quarter, they made acquisitions at a weighted-average cap rate of 8%, up from 7.6% in the prior quarter. This is in comparison to Agree Realty's 7.7% during their last quarter.

Furthermore, NNN is investment-grade rated with a BBB+ rating and has a well-diversified portfolio similar to peers ADC & O. Most of its portfolio is in recession-resistant properties like the automotive service industry and convenience stores. And although they haven't beaten the S&P in total returns like some of the companies on this list, the REIT has returned a respectable 8.7% in the past decade.

Seeking Alpha

Past Performance Doesn't Justify Holding

When picking stocks, most know past performance doesn't justify future performance. However, these stocks are ones that I assume will likely continue paying dividend for at least the next 10 years as a result of their strong management teams and fundamentals. Additionally, all are investment-grade rated, which puts them in a stronger position to navigate future downturns.

But investors should be aware of picking stocks simply because they have longer track records. One Dividend King Leggett & Platt (LEG) recently cut its dividend by 89%, while one near Dividend King status, Walgreens (WBA) also cut their dividend by nearly 50%. So, just because a company has paid a dividend for a long time, doesn't mean this will continue in the foreseeable future if the fundamentals aren't solid.

Dividend Stocks Can Help Outperform The Market

Dividend paying companies are attractive investments, especially for those 59 1/2 or above seeking income. In the chart below, you can see the power of dividends & compounding in comparison to only price appreciation.

Hartford Funds

As I've stated, past performance is no indicator of future performance, and investors should do their due diligence when looking to invest in any company. Pick stocks that you think can continue paying a dividend, even if the company experiences volatility or financial stress for an extended period.

Invest in quality businesses with a substantial track record of success. I suggest at least 10 years. Those with longer track records that have successfully navigated tough economic times like the GFC, The Dot-Com Bust are even better.

Don't chase higher-yielding companies, as they don't always beat the market in total returns. As mentioned, Old Republic, the lowest-yielding company on the list, beat the market over the past 5- and 10-year periods.

Cash Flow Is King

And lastly, stocks that can't cover their dividends with their cash flows should raise concern. Stocks may go through periods of declining cash flows, earnings, etc. But cash flows matter more so than that of earnings. Furthermore, just because a company has a quarter or two with declining cash flows, earnings, or revenue should not warrant you to sell them. Case in point: Starbucks (SBUX) who recently reported a disappointing Q2 earnings.

Also look for stocks with lower payout ratios, typically between 60% - 70% is what I prefer. Unless they're a REIT or BDC, as they are required to pay out more of their earnings by law. Although, there are some companies like Altria (MO), who prefer to pay out more of their cash flows (80% usually) when it comes to dividends.

Bottom Line

Dividend stocks are a great way to not only outperform the market, but to supplement your income in retirement. Furthermore, when invested in a tax-advantaged account like a Roth IRA, this gives investors more income as they pay zero taxes in comparison to traditional brokerage accounts.

Always buy high-quality companies with long track records and stable, growing cash flows. REITs & BDCs are great companies for retirees as they offer steady streams of income. Also, remember that although capital appreciation is always great, collecting income is the main goal and as long as the company's fundamentals remain strong, you should continue to buy and hold them.