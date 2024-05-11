bjdlzx

Long-time readers know that Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) was a combination of Chairman John Goff's Contango (MCF) and a privately held KKR Entity. The main idea at the time was to combine forces to go after bigger deals that were discounted. To some extent that has happened. The unexpected bonus was operational outperformance of the properties that led to a current guidance increase (net of some acquisitions and sales). If this continues as should now be expected, then investors have two potential ways to win with this common stock as a growth vehicle.

The previous article noted that operational gains were beginning to be the major focus of the quarterly review beginning in the last quarter. This focus appears to be continuing because management is (probably temporarily) not finding attractive acquisition opportunities that had taken center stage for previous articles before this one. The strong buy idea adds still another way for investors to win.

Management has stated many times that they are going to be opportunistic about share buybacks, the dividend, and of course, acquisitions. Many times, this strategy goes with the saying "patience is worth more than money". That means that quarterly results (especially guidance) will continue to be "up in the air" as an acquisition could quickly change the outlook. Annual guidance will be very low visibility as a result. However, bargain hunting often pays off big time for those that are willing to play the game for the long term.

Free Cash Flow

While the income statement was clouded with a commodity derivative valuation loss and a few other one-time items, the free cash flow measurement used by the company took a jump.

Crescent Energy Levered Free Cash Flow Comparison (Crescent Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Even though free cash flow is non-GAAP and subject to all kinds of interpretations, the fact is that KKR has always had free cash flow as a very high priority in any of its projects.

This management, more than any other, values a company on the spendable cash flow produced. It forms the basis as to how their deals make money. Therefore, it may be well worth keeping in mind how they calculate this non-GAAP number because oftentimes, the company income of KKR depends upon it.

Eagle Ford

The cost of a well is going down, while the productivity of those same wells is increasing. New lower cost wells are going to lower operating costs and likely depreciation as well in the future.

Crescent Energy Eagle Ford Well Performance Improvement And Cost Reductions (Crescent Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The benefit lies in the fact that the purchase price was most likely negotiated based upon the profitability of the property at the time. The 100% increase in well productivity likely has the ability to cut at least some operating costs in half while significantly dropping total production costs on new wells. This should lead to an overall decline in average operating costs for years to come.

When the new wells are 100% more productive than the existing production and technology continues to sweep the industry, it is going to be very hard to overpay for an Eagle Ford deal. Literally overnight, this deal became one heck of a bargain, and there is likely more good news on the way.

Story Change

The original public company, Contango, was acquiring properties (even by bidding in bankruptcy court) and KKR was likely doing something similar. The issue here was that operating costs for established production tend to be higher due to the high first year decline rate of unconventional production, or even the sharp declines of production if conventional production was old enough.

The offset to this was that the remaining production declined slowly, while often times the property price paid was so low that the depreciation charge more than offset the higher production costs of older production.

However, this may have been a story that Mr. Market either was not interested in or found the traditional oil and gas company more attractive because there were a lot of traditional companies and not many like this one.

Therefore, the story appears to be quietly shifting from the original "established production" story to a more conventional company that is purchasing bargains. Clearly, the Eagle Ford and the Unita properties are taking center stage in importance from what was the beginning story.

Unita

Like the Eagle Ford, management appears to have identified the Unita as a core holding and will be looking at bolt-on acquisitions for both core holdings. What this management is doing is avoiding the "hot" areas like the Permian, where the idea of bargain pricing is considerably above what management is willing to pay.

Crescent Energy Summary Of Unita Well Performance Improvement (Crescent Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Many of us remember the Unita as an area where the numbers were really attractive. But the production decline rate led to an "elevator" where the cash flow went to maintain production. In the past, a lot of companies could not get off that elevator. Management appears to be resolving that issue through technology advances. Hence, this is becoming a material part of the cash flow picture.

Acquisition Strategy And Record

The acquisition criteria remain unchanged, even if it looks like the target for future acquisitions is changing.

Crescent Energy Acquisition Record And Criteria (Crescent Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Management has made one small acquisition this year and announced some noncore disposals. The disposal strategy here is actually similar to the Exxon Mobil (XOM) strategy in that management will wait for a decent market to dispose of noncore holdings. This is one of the benefits of a strong balance sheet. There is no need to dispose of noncore holdings when the impairment charge is taken at the bottom of the market.

Investors can therefore expect that this company will have few "dogs" in the portfolio whenever a cyclical downturn occurs.

Finances

This company is pursuing constant debt rating upgrades for the benefit of lower interest rates. This management also knows how to handle debt while being acutely aware of cash flow.

Crescent Energy Debt Rating Improvement Summary Since Going Public (Crescent Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The market will relax the debt ratio criteria a little bit for a company that acquires clear-cut bargains in the eyes of the market and then materially improves operations because the debt market and the stock market know that better ratios will arrive.

Therefore, the operational improvements shown before are an important part of the story as the debt ratio is a little bit on the high side in the acceptable range and the main drivers of this company are not known for repaying debt before the next acquisition presents itself.

Those operational improvements are going to lead to greater profitability and more cash flow. The story here is about building and selling a company. That company must therefore be more valuable than the sum of the acquired parts. That is exactly what is happening.

Summary

Rarely do investors have a very public opportunity to invest alongside quality investors and management that a John Goff and KKR represent (let alone both in the same company). The low debt strategy makes this idea almost "guaranteed" to succeed (to the extent possible in upstream and stocks).

The strong buy story has changed somewhat as management is likely to look at bolt-on acquisitions rather than the "scattered shot" approach that appeared at the beginning of the strategy when this company began operations. However, the odds of success remain excellent.

This management targets unnatural sellers (which is a way of stating an owner that does not want the property). Those types of sellers tend to have high costs and sometimes properties that are too small to find a ready market. But those high costs tend to make these deals a bargain because management can turn things around fast.

The continuing technology advances only add safety to this strategy.

Risks

Many management risks are sharply reduced when the people running the company, like KKR and John Goff, are extremely experienced. KKR, in particular, has a very deep bench so that the loss of a key person is much more likely to be replaced than is the case elsewhere.

The conservative financial strategy also minimizes the upstream business risks. Most companies with a conservative debt ratio rarely run into trouble. Instead, they often get the time they need to succeed and as many chances as they need as well.

Any upstream business is subject to the risks of commodity price volatility and low future price visibility. A sustained and severe price downturn could materially change the company's future outlook. This management does hedge to "guarantee" the cash flow in advance. That should outlast most downturns. But the future is very unpredictable.

A constant stream of acquisitions and divestitures makes the quarterly reports next to useless. Comparisons alone are extremely difficult. Therefore, an evaluation of management is extremely important because investors will be relying upon management far more in a situation like this.