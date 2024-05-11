Stantec Inc. (STN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 10:43 PM ETStantec Inc. (STN) Stock, STN:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gord Johnston - President & CEO
Theresa Jang - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins
Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets
Rahul Malhotra - CIBC Capital Markets
Michael Doumet - Scotiabank
Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets
Maxim Sytchev - NBF
Frederic Bastien - Raymond James
Ian Gillies - Stifel
Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Stantec's First Quarter 2024 Results Webcast and Conference Call. Leading the call today are Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Theresa Jang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Stantec invites those dialing in to view the slide presentation, which is available in the Investors section at stantec.com. Today's call is also webcast. Please be advised that if you have dialed in while also viewing the webcast, you should mute your computer, as there is a delay between the call and the webcast.

All information provided during this conference call is subject to the forward-looking statements qualification set out on Slide 2 detailed in Stantec's Management's Discussion and Analysis and incorporated in full for the purpose of today's call. Unless otherwise noted, dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

With that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Mr. Gord Johnston.

Gord Johnston

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Stantec is off to a great start for the year. Momentum continues to build on the favorable market trends that have emerged over the past 2 years. We continue to see strong demand in major projects in water security and water treatment.

With the recently announced EPA regulations on PFAS, we expect this area

Recommended For You

About STN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STN

Trending Analysis

Trending News