AlexLMX

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. Please note that oil and gas prices are always in US dollars.

Introduction

Buy every oil dip you see!

The quote above is from a hedge fund newsletter I read yesterday.

While I always call for prudent financial management, I'm one of the people who have been buying energy equities rather aggressively over the past few years.

Especially over the past three quarters, I have been an avid buyer, as I believe energy is a highly attractive sector in a market with an overall lofty valuation. I explained that in countless articles, including this one.

After underperforming the S&P 500 rather consistently since 2008, I believe the relative performance of the S&P 500 Energy Index (a proxy for "energy" in general) has bottomed in 2020.

TradingView (S&P 500 Energy vs. S&P 500)

One of the reasons why I'm bullish on oil is the declining ratio between oil reserves and oil production.

In other words, as the number of barrels in reserve compared to total output is declining, oil companies are more likely to protect reserves by keeping a close eye on output growth.

Bernstein

This is also a core issue in the U.S. shale industry, which was a major growth engine between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic.

Now, most basins (excluding the Permian) have gone "beyond growth," meaning oil prices have the tailwind of subdued supply growth - that's something they did not enjoy before the pandemic when oil prices were subject to a number of very steep declines.

Energy Information Administration

That's where Canada comes in.

According to a recent report from S&P Global Commodity Insights (reported by Reuters), the northern neighbor of the U.S. is looking to boost output from its oil sands by 15% through 2030, aiming for 3.8 million daily barrels.

Currently, Canada's oil sands produce 1.3 million barrels more compared to a decade ago, bringing the total to 3.3 million barrels per day.

The new estimate from S&P Global is 100 thousand daily barrels higher than its previous estimate.

While it's fair to say that Canada's oil sands are among the dirtiest oil operations on the planet, they are an important source of supply growth in a world that cannot rely on U.S. shale growth anymore.

It also helps that there were two major tailwinds supporting the case for Canada's "dirty" oil sands:

Canada has a lot of reserves. In fact, as reported by the aforementioned Reuters article, it holds the world's third-largest bitumen reserves. This means producers do not need to be afraid to run out of high-quality reserves anytime soon. Most major Canadian producers have proven reserves for up to forty years.

Statista

These assets have extremely low decline rates. While elevated upfront costs may occur, production rates are very reliable and often cheap.

It should be noted that Canada’s oil sands often have extremely low rates of decline, making them a highly viable long-term and reliable source of oil. While oil sands projects require larger upfront spending, once operational, they have near-zero decline rates because of their geology. - Canada Action

So, while I completely get the argument from many of my readers who bring up how dirty Canadian oil is, I believe the world cannot ignore these valuable resources, which is why I have invested a lot in this space through Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

The star of this article is its smaller peer, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

My most recent article on this company was written on February 18, when I called it "One Of The Most Undervalued Energy Stocks."

Since then, New York-listed shares of the integrated oil giant have returned 20%, beating the 5% return of the S&P 500 by a substantial margin.

In this article, I'll update my bull case in light of a stronger focus on Canada's oil companies, its recent earnings, and its plan to return every penny of free cash flow to shareholders in the future.

So, let's dive into the details!

A Future-Proof Business Model

This year, Cenovus is guiding for roughly 790 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day. The majority of this is expected to be produced in oil sands, which provide the company with more than 30 years of production reserves (excluding new discoveries).

Cenovus Energy

On top of that, the company's refining assets are expected to turn roughly 745 thousand barrels per day into value-added products.

Using the map below, we see the strategic location of oil sands and refineries close to high-demand areas connected through pipelines, including the ones owned by Enbridge (ENB).

Cenovus Energy

Moreover, as discussed during its 1Q24 earnings call, the company remains on track to deliver future production growth from key projects such as the Narrows Lake tieback to Christina Lake and the Foster Creek optimization project, scheduled for startup in 2026.

Additionally, plans are underway to start up two additional well pads at Sunrise later in the year, supporting both base production and future growth objectives.

These expansions are part of the company's plan to boost output by 150 thousand barrels per day over the next five years, spending most of its $1.5-$2.0 billion growth capital on offshore assets and oil sands.

Cenovus Energy

The company also expects benefits from the startup of the TMX (Trans Mountain) pipeline.

Due to Canada's aggressive output growth and limited investments in takeaway capacity, WCS oil has consistently traded at a discount compared to U.S. WTI.

The new pipeline will add an additional 590 thousand barrels per day in takeaway capacity, allowing WCS prices to move closer to WTI.

However, these benefits are unlikely to last, as 80% of the pipeline has already been reserved, with no major pipeline projects on the horizon.

Great News For Shareholders

Thanks to elevated oil prices, a 94% utilization rate in its refinery segment, and its growth plans, the company generated $3.2 billion in operating income in the first quarter. That's up from $2.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted funds flow (similar to free cash flow), which is operating cash flow minus working capital changes, rose from $1.4 billion to $2.2 billion.

Cenovus Energy

If you own CVE shares, this is (obviously) great news for you, as the company significantly boosted shareholder returns, raising its quarterly dividend by 29% to $0.18 per share.

This translates to a yield of 2.5%.

While 2.5% may not be exciting, the company also announced a special dividend of $0.135, which is 0.5% of its stock price.

Data by YCharts

In addition to that, the company bought back $165 million worth of stock.

Combining dividends and buybacks, the company returned 50% of excess free funds flow to shareholders, which is its current target.

Cenovus Energy

A 50% payout target is good. However, it's not competitive in a world where peers like Canadian Natural have pledged to distribute 100% of their free cash flow to shareholders.

The good news is that Cenovus also has these plans.

It just needs to hit its debt target first.

The company ended the first quarter with $4.8 billion in net debt after reducing it by $233 million.

This is roughly $800 million above its $4.0 billion debt target and way below the $14 billion debt load it carried at the start of 2021.

Cenovus Energy

Once it reaches $4.0 billion in net debt, 100% of the free cash flow will be used for shareholder distributions. The $4.0 billion net debt target implies a 1.0x leverage ratio at US$45 WTI, which is a very healthy number.

Analysts expect the company to reach its debt target this year, which means it's soon time for a wave of distributions.

After all, free cash flow is expected to be $5.1 billion this year. While this number is dependent on the price of oil, it would translate to almost 10% of its market cap.

By 2026, free cash flow is expected to exceed $6 billion, or more than 11% of its market cap.

Cenovus estimates that it can grow its annual base dividend capacity to more than $2 billion by 2028. This would imply a 3.8% yield based on its current stock price.

This base dividend is breakeven at US$45 WTI, which is very low. I expect this number to remain low, as the company's efficient operations have low decline rates and are less prone to inflation compared to the shale operations of energy companies in the U.S.

Cenovus Energy

In other words, based on a 10%-ish free cash flow yield, we can assume roughly 3-4% in base dividends over the next few years, which means roughly 6% from buybacks and special dividends.

For now, I expect that most excess cash will be distributed through buybacks, as the company will prioritize buybacks as long as its shares appear to be undervalued.

Variable dividends make more sense once the company's valuation becomes less attractive.

Cenovus Energy

Right now, CVE shares are very cheap.

Valuation

Based on current estimates, CVE trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of just 6.5x. Moreover, these OCF growth expectations are subdued, as per-share OCF is expected to rise by just 2% and 5% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

As I am a believer in $100 WTI once global growth improves, I believe these expectations will be hiked quite aggressively.

However, even based on these estimates, there is a lot of potential, as I do not believe that CVE should trade at less than 8.5x OCF.

Since 2008, the normalized OCF multiple was 7.5x, with major oil corporations like Exxon Mobil (XOM) trading at 9-9.5x OCF.

FAST Graphs

While CVE is no XOM, the company has matured a lot in recent years.

It has expanded its refining footprint, grown its upstream assets, and massively reduced debt.

Especially in an environment where potentially prolonged elevated inflation will make undervalued energy assets attractive, I do not believe that CVE will trade below 8.5x much longer.

Based on current per-share OCF estimates, Toronto-listed shares have a fair price of roughly $48, which is 70% above the current price.

This applies to New York-listed shares as well, except that these are also dealing with CAD/USD currency risks.

Although I have invested in its peer CNQ because it achieved its 100% payout target earlier and because I did not want to buy refining assets, I believe CVE is one of the most attractive stocks on the market - across all sectors.

Takeaway

Investing in energy equities, particularly Canadian oil companies like Cenovus Energy, offers compelling opportunities despite potential concerns about the environmental footprint.

With a bullish outlook on oil supported by declining reserves-to-production ratios and promising growth prospects in Canada's oil sands, I've found tremendous value in CVE.

The company's strong business model, focused on both upstream and refining operations, coupled with its commitment to shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, paints a promising picture for investors.

Meanwhile, trading at a significant discount to what I believe is its fair value, CVE presents an attractive investment proposition with the potential for substantial upside.

It also comes with a high probability of elevated (special) dividends and buybacks.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Compelling Valuation: With CVE trading at a blended P/OCF ratio of just 6.5x, there's significant upside potential.

With CVE trading at a blended P/OCF ratio of just 6.5x, there's significant upside potential. Strong Business Model: CVE has a strong business model with diversified operations in both upstream production and refining.

CVE has a strong business model with diversified operations in both upstream production and refining. Attractive Growth Prospects: The company's plans for future production growth, supported by key projects and strategic investments, indicate room for growth beyond pricing.

The company's plans for future production growth, supported by key projects and strategic investments, indicate room for growth beyond pricing. Shareholder Returns: CVE's commitment to returning up to 100% of its excess cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks is one of the main reasons why I like this stock so much.

Cons: