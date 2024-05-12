canakat

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) recently reported its Q1 results, indicating that it continues to operate at a high level and is positioned to deliver a combination of a very safe and stable dividend along with dividend growth that should meet or even exceed the rate of inflation over the long term. When combined with its 7.2% dividend yield and BBB+ credit rating, ENB is a dream stock for retiring with dividends since it meets the four criteria that we look for in stocks to support living off of passive income:

1. Defensive and Durable Business Model

2. Strong Balance Sheet

3. Safe and Growing Dividend Payout

4. High Enough Current Dividend Yield

In this article, we will review their Q1 results, their risks, and their current valuation to share why we continue to rate ENB a Buy and think that it makes for such a great investment for retiring with dividends.

ENB Stock Q1 Highlights

In their Q1 results, ENB reported record financial results and reaffirmed their guidance for the year. Perhaps most impressively, their adjusted EBITDA increased by 11% on a year-over-year basis. They also enjoyed strong asset utilization across their different franchises, closed their acquisition of Enbridge Gas Ohio in early March, and are making significant progress on their funding plan for a US gas utility acquisition, which is now over 85% funded.

On top of their strong growth, distributable cash flow per share grew by 4% on a year-over-year basis. The reason this is so much lower than their EBITDA growth rate is due to large equity issuance and increased interest expense. Meanwhile, their debt to EBITDA ratio remains firmly within their long-term target of four and a half to five times, at 4.7 times.

Moreover, their base business, which excludes their acquisitions and new share issuances to pay for acquisitions, saw remarkably strong growth with 8% adjusted EBITDA and percent distributable cash flow per share growth on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, their debt to EBITDA ratio based on the organic business is even lower at 4.6 times, emphasizing that they remain committed to their low-risk model with their leverage ratio firmly between 4.5x and 5x, which compares very favorably to the utility sector and it's only slightly elevated relative to companies in the midstream sector. This comparison makes sense given that ENB is increasingly a hybrid between the utilities and midstream sectors.

ENB Stock Outlook

ENB also emphasized that it has an industry-leading risk profile with 98% of its cash flow tied to either contracts or cost of service regulated status. Additionally, over 95% of its customers are investment grade, 80% of its EBITDA has inflation protections, and only roughly 5% of its debt is exposed to floating interest rates. The company also has visible growth drivers, including a $25 billion secured capital program and operational optimizations that are expected to drive significant growth through 2028. This growth backlog is expected to drive 3% annualized growth, with the vast majority of the growth coming from investments in its gas transmission and gas distribution storage investments. The company is also investing roughly 8% of this growth pipeline into renewable power and a little under 4% of it into its liquids pipelines and the remainder is going towards growing its various gas businesses. On top of the 3% expected annualized growth from its capital spending program, it also expects to drive an additional 1-2% annualized growth from optimizations and cost savings in its operations as well as built-in revenue inflation-linked escalators. This means that the company should be able to generate 4-5% annualized long-term growth which should support dividend growth that is close to the same range over time.

With a 29-year given growth streak and a roughly 5% medium-term EBITDA growth outlook, a strong balance sheet, and a substantial dividend coverage ratio on a distributed cash flow basis, there is every reason to believe that Enbridge will be able to continue compounding dividend growth for years to come.

ENB Stock Risks

The biggest risks for Enbridge right now are that it still has 15% of its funding program remaining to finance its natural gas utility acquisition, and this will likely have to come from equity. So they will likely either have to sell some assets or issue some equity, which could cause some headwinds in the short term to earnings as well as the stock price.

Another risk is that they could be stretching themselves too thin into too many different sectors with their aggressive expansion into utilities and renewable power production. Moreover, their growing emphasis on utilities as well as renewable power could prove to be outside of their circle of competency and is diluting the prominence of some of their crown jewel midstream assets on their overall per-share performance.

Investor Takeaway

While not entirely risk-free, the fact that ENB's enterprise value to EBITDA of just 11 times is well below their three-year average of 12 times indicates that they trade at a very attractive valuation given that utility assets generally trade at a premium to midstream assets and their exposure to utility assets has meaningfully increased over that period. As a result, they could potentially enjoy material valuation multiple upsides in the future.

Moreover, their dividend yield of 7.2% is extremely attractive relative to most utilities - especially ones with the balance sheet strength and growth profile of Enbridge - and also is quite competitive relative to blue chip midstream peers like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and The Williams Companies (WMB). As a result, we rate ENB stock as a buy and view it as a very attractive option for retirees looking for safe, attractive income that is likely to grow at a rate that meets or beats inflation. We also see it as a security that is likely to continue appreciating over the long term and may even generate total return outperformance relative to the broader markets.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.