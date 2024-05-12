amgun

Elevator Pitch

I rate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) stock as a Buy. Earlier, I reviewed the company's Q4 2023 results with my prior update published on February 25, 2024.

My current write-up draws attention to ENV's better-than-expected bottom line for the latest quarter and a potential takeover for the company. Envestnet's Q1 2024 earnings beat has favorable read-throughs for its near-term financial prospects. On the other hand, ENV's current valuations are appealing, which implies that the stock has upside potential in the event that a takeover materializes. As such, I stay bullish on ENV.

ENV Recorded A +9% EPS Beat In Q1 2024

Envestnet revealed the company's financial performance for the first quarter of this year with an earnings release published on May 7 after the market closed.

Top line for ENV increased by +9% YoY to $325.0 million in Q1 2024. ENV's actual first quarter sales were largely in line with what the Wall Street analysts had anticipated, as the consensus revenue projection was $325.1 million. Envestnet explained at its first quarter analyst call that the company's latest top line performance was boosted by its "positioning as a market leader" in wealth management technology solutions and "actions we are taking to grow wallet share."

More significantly, Envestnet's actual Q1 2024 normalized EPS of $0.60 beat the sell side's consensus bottom line forecast of $0.55 by +9%. Also, ENV's non-GAAP adjusted EPS rose by +30% YoY in the most recent quarter.

The company's normalized EBITDA margin improved by +3.5 percentage points YoY to roughly 22% for Q1 2024, which was ahead of the analysts' consensus estimate of 20.7% (source: S&P Capital IQ). A leaner workforce and positive operating leverage were likely the main reasons for ENV's +9% earnings beat and above-expectations EBITDA margin in Q1.

Last year, Envestnet shrunk its workforce by around 10% (source: Q1 2024 results briefing commentary), which helped to reduce the company's staff costs. Separately, ENV shared at its first quarter earnings call that "most of our cost base is manageable" and doesn't vary with revenue, which points to a reasonably high degree of operating leverage. This means that the company's bottom line is expected to grow at a faster pace than its top line all else being equal, as a result of fixed cost leverage.

In the subsequent section, I touch on Envestnet's near-term financial outlook.

Q2 2024 Financial Guidance Is Favorable

In tandem with its Q1 2024 results release, ENV also issued its management guidance for the second quarter of this year. Specifically, Envestnet expects to register a top line of $341 million and a normalized EPS of $0.625 in Q2 2024 based on the mid-point of its guidance.

In other words, Envestnet sees its revenue increasing by +9% YoY and +5% QoQ for the second quarter. The company's bottom line is projected to grow by +36% YoY and +4% QoQ in Q2 2024. It will be fair to say that ENV anticipates a good set of financial results for the upcoming quarter.

There are valid reasons to be confident about ENV's revenue outlook.

In its results presentation slides, Envestnet shared that 97% of its top line for the previous year was recurring in nature, which implies that its revenue is highly predictable. On the other hand, ENV noted at its latest quarterly results briefing that its "$12.5 billion of AUM (Assets Under Management) flows" for Q1 2024 was already equivalent to 42% of the same for full-year 2023. This implies that the company has already exhibited strong growth momentum in Q1, which is likely to be sustained in Q2.

With respect to future profitability, Envestnet's Q2 2024 profit margin should continue to benefit from the favorable impact of operating leverage and the decrease in number of employees as compared to last year.

ENV is guiding for a +9% YoY growth in top line for Q2, and it is highly probable that its earnings will expand at a faster rate as a result of operating leverage. Also, Envestnet is anticipating a "mid-to-high single digits" (source: latest earnings call) percentage decline in "compensation-related costs" for the full year, which is likely supported by its workforce reduction in 2023.

Upside Relating To A Potential Takeover

There is a potential event-driven catalyst for ENV.

An earlier mid-April Seeking Alpha News article cited a report from Reuters indicating that "Envestnet is working with Morgan Stanley (MS) to engage with possible buyers." Seeking Alpha News also reported on May 8, 2024 that Jefferies (JEF) upgraded its rating for ENV considering the fact that the company is "exploring options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest."

Envestnet appears to be undervalued, which implies that the stock could trade materially higher in the event of a confirmed takeover offer for the company.

As a reference, ENV is now trading at 14.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In contrast, the consensus FY 2023-2026 EV/EBITDA is +20.5% as per S&P Capital IQ data. A valuation rule of thumb that a stock is trading at below fair valuation if its earnings multiple is lower than its earnings growth rate. In that respect, ENV's valuations seem attractive.

Downside Risks

The company's shares might trade lower assuming certain downside risks materialize.

If the wealth management industry enters a downturn, demand for ENV's wealth management solutions will be adversely affected.

Separately, assuming that Envestnet is no longer pursuing a sale, the company's share price could pull back in the absence of event-driven catalysts.

Final Thoughts

Envestnet's good quarterly results and the presence of a potential event-driven catalyst (i.e. takeover) imply that the stock deserves a Buy rating.