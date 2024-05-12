Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bret Conklin - Chief Financial Officer
Marita Zuraitis - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Desrochers - Senior Vice President, Property & Casualty, and Chief Corporate Actuary
Stephen McAnena - Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Sharpe - Executive Vice President, Supplemental & Group Benefits and Corporate Strategy
Ryan Greenier - Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
John Barnidge - Piper Sandler Companies
Matthew Carletti - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Horace Mann Educators First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bret Conklin, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Bret Conklin

Thank you, and welcome to Horace Mann’s discussion of our first quarter results. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, 10-Q, investor supplement and investor presentation. Copies are available on the Investor’s page of our website. Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and I will give the formal remarks on today’s call. With us for Q&A, we have Matt Sharpe, Steve McAnena, Ryan Greenier, Mark Desrochers, and Mike Weckenbrock.

Before turning it over to Marita, I want to note that our presentation today includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, and we assume no obligation to update them. Actual results may differ materially due to a

Recommended For You

About HMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News