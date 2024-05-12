TexBr

India is currently in the middle of its Q4 FY24 earnings season, and for the most part, large-caps have been resilient. Key economic bellwethers like HDFC Bank (HDB) and ICICI Bank (IBN) have led the way on the back of solid loan growth and stable asset quality trends. Another positive read-through for demand was the very strong growth for domestic cyclicals in the automobile sector. What has weighed on headline earnings, on the other hand, are the more cyclical energy and metals names, many of which posted rather steep cyclical declines YoY. IT services similarly suffered from continued discretionary spending weakness. On balance, though, large-cap earnings growth is still running at a very respectable low-teens % YoY pace and, perhaps more importantly, about in line with consensus expectations for this year.

While investor focus is typically on the broader indices (e.g., Nifty 50 and MSCI India), a quality-focused approach to Indian large-caps has proven to work even better. This makes sense, in my view, given Indian companies operate against a backdrop where a sustained >10% nominal GDP growth rate and ~15% cost of capital is the norm. Outperforming both benchmarks is no easy task and thus, the Indian companies that do so tend to be rewarded with significant stock price appreciation over time. In tandem, a factor ETF like Invesco's India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN), which filters for consistent cash generation (via a 'yield' screen), as well as capital efficiency and leverage (via a 'quality' screen), should continue to outperform. In line with my prior coverage (see PIN: Outperform With India's 'Best Of Breed') I remain upbeat on PIN heading into a catalyst-rich next few months.

PIN Overview – Retaining a Quality-Focused Approach to India's Large-Caps

Within the US-listed India ETF universe, PIN continues to stand out for its quality screen. Like the capitalization-weighted FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index it tracks, stock selection is based on 1) yield and 2) quality criteria. The yield filter is a relatively simple one – the manager simply filters out the bottom 10% of stocks by their trailing dividend yield. The quality filter, on the other hand, combines a three-pronged profitability screen (return on assets, asset turnover, and accruals) along with a cash-based leverage screen (operating cash flow to total debt). The result is a higher-yielding portfolio of capital-efficient companies (~21% ROE) than a more straightforward ETF like iShares' MSCI India ETF (INDA) - while maintaining in-line valuations (~23x forward P/E).

PIN has been gaining traction with investors, as evidenced by another quarter of strong managed asset growth to ~$233m. The fund's expense ratio also screens very competitively at 0.78% - a slight discount to key comparable, the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund's (EPI) 0.85%. That said, PIN remains a lot less liquid (median bid/ask spread of 26bps vs 2bps for EPI), and thus, execution will be an issue for larger investors. For the most part, though, I wouldn't judge PIN or EPI as definitively better than the other, as both adopt fundamentally different approaches, including on market segments (EPI includes small/mid-caps vs PIN's focus on large caps) and stock selection (EPI has a much less rigorous profitability filter).

Expense Ratio Bid/Ask Spread Large Cap (% of Portfolio) Invesco India ETF 0.78% 0.26% 98% WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 0.85% 0.02% 74% Click to enlarge

PIN Portfolio – Notable Over/Underweights

PIN's sector composition leans toward Financials, albeit at a much lower 17.3% allocation than INDA (24.7%) and EPI (21.7%). Instead, PIN is spread a lot more evenly between other major sectors like Consumer Discretionary (up to 12.5%), Information Technology (down to 12.1%), Energy (broadly unchanged at 12.0%), and Materials (unchanged at 10.9%).

At the single stock level, PIN maintains a broadly consistent makeup with other large-cap trackers, though its % allocations can deviate quite a bit. For instance, PIN indexes more heavily to HDFC Bank at 7.2% (vs. 3.9% for INDA) and underweights India's other major bank, ICICI Bank at 2.4% (vs. 5.4% for INDA). The rest of the top five, led by conglomerate Reliance Industries (RLNIY), are broadly consistent with INDA. EPI's portfolio, on the other hand, is less comparable to PIN due to its small/mid-cap allocation; on the large-cap side, though, what stands out is PIN's relative underweight (or EPI's relative overweight) to state-owned names like Oil & Natural Gas Corp, Coal India, and State Bank of India.

Name Sector Weight Reliance Industries Ltd Energy 8.2 HDFC Bank Ltd Financials 7.3 Infosys Ltd Information Technology 4.4 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology 3.6 Bharti Airtel Ltd Communication Services 2.6 ICICI Bank Ltd Financials 2.4 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Industrials 2.0 Click to enlarge

PIN Performance – The Fastest Horse in the Large-Cap Race

Building on a strong 2023, PIN has also started this year on a positive note, rising +6.2% to date. Zooming out, such returns have been the norm for PIN, with the three and five-year annualized returns at +12.1% and +11.3%, respectively. By comparison, pure large-cap trackers like INDA have lagged over comparable periods (+10.5% three-year return and +9.8% five-year return). On the other hand, the 'all-cap' EPI has outperformed PIN across virtually all timelines, though the fund also leans on higher-risk small/mid-caps for its additional returns.

One key negative I've stressed is PIN's tracking error (i.e., the difference between the performance of the fund and its FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index benchmark), which reached a whopping eight percentage points over the last year. The fact that PIN's tracking error is only down to about two percentage points this year is a positive, though investors will want to keep a close eye on this delta going forward. In any case, PIN's quality-focused approach should generate enough outperformance to keep it right at the top of the large-cap India ETF list.

Quality Remains the Way to Go in India

India has been among the best-performing markets in the world over the last year, so this week's pullback was perhaps overdue. Fundamentally, however, the earnings trajectory for Indian large-caps remains very strong (low to mid-teens % through 2025). And with another five years for the incumbent government looking increasingly likely, PIN's quality-focused approach, which worked so well over PM Modi's last two terms, should again shine through. Ahead of an eventful next few months, spanning general election results and a major index inclusion event for India's sovereign bonds, the macro/micro setup for PIN is as compelling as ever.