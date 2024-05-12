lucamato/iStock via Getty Images

On 09/05/2024, after market hours, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) reported the January-March results. In a nutshell, the company surprised positively in Q1 with core EBITDA and net profit of 6% and 23% above Wall Street consensus, respectively. Our readers know we are a long-time investor in the Italian-based multinational integrated utility player, and this is supported by lower debt evolution with disinvestments in emerging markets, a tasty remuneration on a DPS basis, and an exciting entry valuation compared to EU peers. Since our last update (Q4 results analysis), Enel's stock price has increased by 11.4%.

Here at the Lab, we will briefly comment on the Q1 results and update our estimates. However, today's primary focus is to provide supportive reassurance on Enel's investment story and new upside.

Q1 earnings results

The integrated global player delivered a Q1 EBITDA of €5.89 billion, which was up by 24% on a yearly basis. This was backed by improvements in hydro conditions, mainly in Spain, Italy, and Chile. In number, there was a plus 2.8TWh of higher renewable energy production. Enel's top-line sales were expected to slow down, which reached €19.4 billion. This decline is attributed to factors such as lower energy prices, lower energy sold, and lower use of thermal sources. Going down to the P&L analysis, the company's margins were supported by grid improvement. On a negative note, we should report higher D&A, but lower financials partly offset this. This was due to hedges' normalization and lower corporate tax rates. Considering lower minorities and adjusting Enel's bottom line for extraordinary items, the company's net profit reached €2.18 billion. This was up by 44% on a yearly basis. This is impressive and confirms Enel's ability to achieve its business plan.

Operating cash flow increased to €4.4 billion, and the company reached cash neutrality in Q1. Looking at the net financial debt, we see a slight increase of 0.9% to €60.7 billion. However, net debt reached €54 billion for asset disposals pending closing.

Why are we highly positive?

Before moving on with our changes, we reported the CFO's comments: “The solid results in the first quarter of 2024 confirm the effectiveness of the managerial actions we have undertaken with the 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, as well as the resilience of our business model in all the countries in which we operate.” For this reason, Enel confirmed its Fiscal Year 2024 guidance (Fig 2).

On the CFO side, we should report a positive confirmation of the pending €6 billion disposal completed by June. This should support Enel's year-end results. In addition, the CFO is progressing with an ongoing company reorganization to simplify a complex portfolio. This was faster than initially expected, with efficiency improvements already evident in Q1 and €300 million in savings (Fig 3).

Business wise, in Q1 2024, Enel set a record for renewable energy production, reaching an 82% share. This data comes from the group account. In line with the decarbonization process, renewable production is also enormously increasing in Italy. Currently, Enel has a total capacity of 64 Gigawatts, up from 58 Gigawatts in the first quarter of 2023. Continuous CAPEX investments support this (Fig 4).

Here at the Lab, we believe Enel has the correct capital priorities allocation. This provides flexibility and attractive shareholders' remuneration. Aside from the dividend yield, there are two news that are key to report:

There is a buyback for a maximum of 500 million shares, equal to approximately 4.92% of the capital, with an outlay of up to €2 billion. The CEO will propose a share repurchase at the AGM, scheduled for May 23. To date, Enel owns just over 10 million of its own shares, just around 0.1% of the share capital. With the green light, shareholders will be offered an additional tool for monetizing. In addition, there is a possible share ownership plan for employees. As a reminder, Enel will pay the final part of the dividend for a total amount of €0.215 per share on 24/07/2024; On the M&A part, we consistently reported Enel's disposal; however, the newspaper Reuters has published an update on the possible sale of the English Electricity North West. This electricity distribution company supplies electricity to around 5 million customers in Manchester, Lancashire, and Cumbria. The company is currently owned by a consortium led by the Japanese company Kansai Electric Power Corporation and the Equitix investment fund, both with a 40% stake. Apparently, the latter wants to sell the entire stake. A potential deal would be in line with the Enel bolt-on M&A strategy. Enel is interested in the EU networks and has identified itself as a growth engine in its strategic new industrial plans. This also supports visible and profitable regulatory frameworks.

Earnings changes and valuation

A solid message was passed in the analyst call, and the company confirmed its 2024 outlook. Looking at Enel's Q1 bottom line, the company reached an earnings per share of €0.19. In our calculation, we reached an earnings per share estimate of €0.68 on a full-year basis. Therefore, the company is progressing well and is above our internal projection. This will support Wall Street's higher earnings expectations in the near-term momentum and likely drive Enel shares upwards. CAPEX and interest rate costs are unchanged. Following a better-than-expected Q1, we are slightly increasing our EBITDA projection from €22.5 to €22.8 billion (the highest part of Enel's 2024 guidance). This is related to the outstanding Q1 performance that has already been achieved. We are not even pricing the company's cost reduction saving plan. Our EPS reached now €0.69.

Looking at our estimates, the company trades at 9.7x and 5.26x on the P/E and EV/EBITDA basis, respectively. This includes an unchanged year-end net debt estimate of €52.2 billion. Looking at the EU-integrated players, P/E and EV/EBITDA are, on average, 13.94x and >8.42x, respectively. With this solid execution, we believe this discount should not exist. That said, continuing to value the company with a 12x P/E, we increased our valuation from €8.2 to €8.3 per share.

Risks

Downside risks to our target price include 1) FX changes (39% of the total company's portfolio is in LATAM, and the company has exposure also in North America and the rest of the World), 2) Peruvian regulatory approval to move on with Enel's disposal program, 3) energy price changes, 4) wage inflation, and 5) higher CAPEX due to persistent inflation, 6) higher for longer interest rate (the company still holds €52.2 billion in debt in our estimates).

Conclusion

In our last assessment, we reported how Wall Street was overestimating earnings risks and overlooking several vital positive factors. With the ongoing disposal, Enel is a safer investment and has capital optionality (buyback and safer M&A to play). However, it still held a discount when its debt was moving upwards. For this reason, we continue to overweight Enel.

