2 Big Yields From An Undervalued REIT And Growing BDC

Growing one’s nest egg can be a fun journey, especially when one has extra capital to deploy from recurring dividends. This could be a solid supplement to contributing a portion of one’s own paycheck on a regular basis, and the extra dividend income could also provide extra cushion for life events such as vacations or in the unfortunate case of a job loss.

With the S&P 500 (SPY) again nearing its all-time high, those investing in the index today won’t likely see meaningful income from it for a long time. That’s because applying the Rule of 72, with SPY yielding just 1.3% at present with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 6.8%, it would take 12.2 years for it to reach just a 3% yield.

For those who are not willing to wait a dozen years to reach a meaningful yield with SPY, the following 2 high dividend stocks may be appealing for their ability to distribute meaningful immediate income to their investors. One is trading well below its historical valuation while the other is benefitting from portfolio growth and high interest rates, so let’s get started!

#1: Kilroy Realty - 6.3% Yield

Kilroy Realty (KRC) is an Office REIT with strategically-located and relatively young Class A properties along the West Coast of the U.S. including San Diego, Los Angeles, SF Bay Area, Seattle and a growing presence in Austin, Texas.

While KRC is no longer as cheap as was last July when I last visited the stock, with a P/FFO of just 7.2 at the time, I believe the market continues to undervalue KRC with it more than pricing in risks from near-term office demand pressures.

What sets KRC apart from a traditional Office REIT is its growing Life Science segment, which is similar in manner to pure-play Life Science operator, Alexandria Real Estate (ARE). At present, KRC has 17 million square feet of Office and Life Space with an 85.7% leased rate, and it also has 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego that are 93.1% leased.

KRC stock has fallen by 56% since March of 2022, driven primarily by market fears around commercial real estate and the office sector in particular. While KRC stock has risen by 22% over the trailing 12 months, it’s currently well off its 52-week high $43.37 reached in December of last year, as shown below.

KRC Stock 1-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Despite continued negative market sentiment around the stock, as evidenced by its low P/FFO ratio of just 8x, KRC is demonstrating strong momentum. This is supported by strong leasing activity in Q1’24, in which KRC signed 400K square feet of leases, marking its highest first quarter volume since 2017, and a 40% increase from the prior year period. This included a 77K square foot renewal with Riot Games and a new lease with an AI company in Seattle, signaling strong demand from the tech sector.

Management recently raised its full-year FFO per share guidance by $0.05 to $4.23 at the midpoint of range. This is due to better NOI visibility from recurring items and slightly lower net interest expense due to lower than expected financing costs.

This is supported by a strong leasing pipeline at Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2 in South San Francisco and a rebound in tech valuations this year which could give way to increased demand. This includes a 30% increase in KRC’s tenant, Stripe (STRP) as well as the success of Reddit (RDDT), another one of KRC’s tenants, since its IPO this year.

Risks to KRC include management’s guidance for Occupancy to dip by 95 basis points by the end of the year to 83.25% at the mid-point of range, as near-term pressure around office real estate continue to weigh on KRC. Moreover, KRC carries slightly higher leverage than what I’d like to see with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5x, sitting above the 6.0x mark generally regarded as being safe for REITs.

Nonetheless, KRC carries a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P, and I would expect for the leverage ratio to come down as development projects become stabilized. KRC also maintains exceptionally strong liquidity of $2 billion, comprised of $950 million in cash and equivalents, and $1.1 billion of availability on its line of credit.

This lends support to the 6.3% dividend yield, which is well-protected by a 51% payout ratio. KRC has consecutively grown its dividend for 8 years and has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 3.5%.

Lastly, I continue to see value in KRC at the current price of $34.45 with a forward P/FFO of 8.2, sitting well under its historical P/FFO of 17.2. At the current valuation, KRC is priced for a no-growth future, whereas I believe it can realistically return to low to mid-single digit annual FFO/share growth starting next year, as its portfolio demand normalizes, and as development leasing stabilizes. In the meantime, investors get to collect a well-covered 6.3% yield while they wait.

#2: Blackstone Secured Lending - 9.7% Yield

Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) is a relatively new BDC that’s externally managed by Blackstone (BX), which is one of the biggest global asset managers, with over $1 Trillion in assets under management.

Admittedly, BXSL isn’t as cheap as when I last visited the stock, when it traded at an 11% premium to NAV, at its current price of $31.88 with a Price-to-NAV of 1.19x. However, given the high and well-covered dividend, very low non-accrual rate, NAV/share growth, and strong balance sheet, I believe BXSL is deserving of a premium all while giving investors a 9.7% dividend yield. Plus, BXSL has the ability to raise equity at accretive levels at the current price and grow its portfolio.

BXSL benefits from this advisory relationship with respect to credit industry expertise and deal pipeline. At present, BXSL carries a sizable portfolio with a $10.4 billion fair value that’s spread across 210 portfolio companies. It also carries a rather conservative investment structure with low average loan to value of 48% and 98.5% exposure to first lien secured debt, which is the safest investment tranche.

The portfolio is also well-diversified with Software, Healthcare, Professional and Business Services, and Healthcare Tech being its Top 5 segments, comprising 50% of portfolio total. As shown below, no one investment represents over 3% of the entire portfolio.

Investor Presentation

BXSL continues to perform well in this higher interest rate environment, as 98.5% of its debt investments are floating rate. This helped BXSL to achieve a 13.1% annualized return on equity and it generated NII per share of $0.87 in Q1 2024. This equates to a 113% dividend coverage ratio based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.77. It’s worth noting that BXSL raised the dividend by 10% last year, and the current rate sits well above the initial $0.53 per share rate at IPO in 2021.

Also encouraging, BXSL has had 6 consecutive quarters of NAV per share growth, and this includes the $0.21 sequential NAV/share growth to $26.87 in the first quarter. BXSL’s NAV per share is also supported by a very low non-accrual rate of just 0.1% as a percentage of portfolio cost, sitting well below the 1.5% level that’s generally considered to be good amongst BDCs.

BXSL is well-positioned to grow its portfolio by leveraging Blackstone’s industry breadth and expertise. This includes participation in growing segments like data centers, as noted below during the recent conference call:

Fourth, deep diligence and sector knowledge. We utilized our internal Blackstone expertise, technologists and differentiated market insights and data centers along with strong prior institutional knowledge at Park Place. In fact, digital infrastructure, particularly data centers, is one of our highest conviction investment themes across Blackstone with $50 billion data centers owned or under construction globally, which also includes QTS, the largest data center company in North America today.

BXSL also carries a strong balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from Fitch. It has $1.4 billion in liquidity and a low debt to equity ratio of 1.03x, which is up just slightly from 1.0x at the end of 2023. This leverage ratio also sits well below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs, and BXSL has no debt maturities until 2026. BXSL can also tap the equity market to fund growth, as it currently trades at a 19% premium to NAV.

Risks to BXSL include potential for a macroeconomic pullback, which could put pressure on its borrowers. Plus, the external-management nature of BXSL can create conflicts of interest, as its advisor, Blackstone, receives a compensation based on the amount of assets under management. Also, lower interest rates may also pressure BXSL’s net investment income, but that could also reduce its interest expense, which benefits BXSL.

Investor Takeaway

Both Kilroy Realty and Blackstone Secured Lending offer attractive and well-covered dividends with strong financials. I picked Kilroy because it stands out among its office peers for its higher exposure to tech-heavy markets along the U.S. West Coast, with growth drivers stemming from AI and Life Science. I picked BXSL because it serves a good counterweight and diversifier to value stock KRC, due to the growth nature of BXSL all while supporting a high dividend yield.

While KRC may have more potential for capital appreciation due to its undervaluation, BXSL offers a higher yield and the backing of a large asset manager. As such, both stocks are solid options for income investors looking for stable returns and potential for capital appreciation.