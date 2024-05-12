PonyWang

The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals. There are many closed-end funds that can be used to achieve this objective, but the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has an advantage over many of those funds because it does not require investors to sacrifice the capital gains potential that can accompany an investment in common equities. After all, this fund does not invest in fixed-income securities like most other income-focused closed-end funds, so it does have the ability to benefit from rising equity prices. Investors in this fund also do not need to sacrifice yield to gain exposure to equity upside, as this fund's 11.61% current yield is higher than most other things in the market today. The fund's yield also compares reasonably well with that of its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Equity-Covered Call Funds 11.61% BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII) Equity-Covered Call Funds 6.23% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) Equity-Covered Call Funds 8.75% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) Equity-Covered Call Funds 6.71% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Equity-Covered Call Funds 9.96% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the yield of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund far exceeds that of even its best peers. This is something that certainly looks quite appealing to any investor who seeks to maximize the income that they earn from the assets that they have accumulated over their lifetimes. However, it is important to keep in mind that any time a fund obtains an outsized yield relative to its peers, it could be a sign that the market believes that the distribution is not likely to be sustainable. As such, we should pay very close attention to the fund's finances as part of our analysis today.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in late December 2023. The market as a whole has been pretty strong since that time, so we can probably expect that this fund would have delivered a fairly attractive performance since that article was published. This is somewhat true as the fund's shares have delivered a 4.02% gain:

Seeking Alpha

We can see, though, that the fund's shares have substantially underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500). However, the S&P 500 Index only has a 1.42% yield right now:

Wall Street Journal

The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund obviously has a substantially higher yield, so it might still prove attractive to an income-focused investor. After all, many investors whose goal revolves around maximizing their incomes are willing to accept a slightly lower gain in exchange for a higher yield.

As I mentioned in a previous article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

As such, we should include the distributions that the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund paid out over the past four months in our performance analysis. When we do this, we get this chart:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, investors in this fund realized a 7.54% total return since the December 29, 2023, publication date of our previous discussion on this fund. That is still not enough for this fund to beat the total return of the S&P 500 Index over the period in question. However, it is certainly a better showing for the fund, and this performance will probably be acceptable to most income-focused investors.

As four months have passed since the last time that we discussed this fund, there have been several things that have changed. Perhaps the most important of these changes is that the fund released its annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on February 29, 2024. We will want to pay particular attention to this report in our analysis today, as it should provide a great deal of information that will help us determine how sustainable the fund's distribution is as well as how it is likely to perform going forward.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. The fund's website also states that it has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The website does not go into a detailed description of how the fund will attempt to achieve these goals, as it only states this:

Voya Investment Management

This basically just tells us that the fund invests in dividend-paying stocks from around the world and then sells covered calls on these securities or on the broader stock market. This is a similar strategy to the one employed by some of BlackRock's and Eaton Vance's option-income closed-end funds and unfortunately, there is not enough here for us to determine a risk profile for the fund. After all, there is a very big difference in the risk profile between a fund that is simply writing covered calls on the equity positions that it holds and one that is technically writing naked calls against an index.

Fortunately, the fund's annual report provides a much more detailed description of the strategy that is employed by the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund. Here is what this document states:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide investors with a high level of income from a portfolio of global common stocks with historically attractive dividend yields and premiums from call option writing. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of dividend paying companies located throughout the world, including the U.S. The Fund's secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of equity securities included in the MSCI World Value Index and will select securities based upon quantitative analysis. The Sub-Adviser creates a target universe that consists of dividend paying securities by screening for companies that exhibit stable dividend yields within each industry sector. Once the Sub-Adviser creates this target universe, the Sub-Adviser seeks to identify the most attractive securities within various geographic regions and sectors by ranking each security relative to other securities within its region or sector, as applicable, using proprietary fundamental sector-specific models. The Sub-Adviser then uses optimization techniques to seek to achieve the portfolio's target dividend yield, which is expected to be higher than the Index in aggregate, manage target beta, determine active weights, and neutralize region and sector exposures in order to create a portfolio that the Sub-Adviser believes will provide the potential for maximum total return consistent with maintaining lower volatility than the Index. Under certain market conditions, the Fund will likely earn a lower level of total return than it would in the absence of its strategy of maintaining a relatively lower level of volatility. The Fund's option strategy is designed to seek gains and lower volatility of total returns over a market cycle by primarily selling call options on selected indices and/or on individual securities and/or exchange traded funds. The Fund's call option writing is determined based on stock outlook, market opportunities and option price volatility. The Fund seeks to sell call options that are generally short-term (between 10 days and three months until expiration) and at-the-money, out-of-the-money, or near-the-money. The underlying value of such calls will generally represent 35% to 75% of the value of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund typically maintains its call positions until expiration, but it retains the option to buy back the call options and sell new call options. Call options can be written both in exchange-listed option markets and over-the-counter markets with major international banks, broker dealers and financial institutions.

I excluded a description of the fund's use of environmental, social, and governance criteria from the above quote. Readers who are interested may feel free to consult the annual report for such information.

We do see a number of important things mentioned in the description here. One of the most important of these is that the fund specifically states that it invests in value stocks that pay a dividend. This is something that could be important for those investors who have an uncomfortably high weighting to companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), or Nvidia (NVDA) in their portfolios as many funds include very high weightings to these stocks. I have seen comments from readers in some of my previous articles specifically asking about funds that do not have a high exposure to these companies, and this one at least claims to invest in different firms.

A look at the largest positions in the fund reveals that the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund lives up to its claim. Here are the largest positions in the fund as of March 31, 2024:

Voya Investment Management

Some readers might recall that I have criticized some of the Eaton Vance funds for claiming that they prefer dividend-paying companies, but then proceeded to assign very high weights to companies such as Amazon.com (AMZN) that do not pay dividends. It is nice to see that this fund does not do that, as everything shown above does pay a dividend. In some cases, these dividends are sufficiently large enough to give the stock a high yield relative to the market average:

Company Current Dividend Yield Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.31% Merck & Co. (MRK) 2.37% AbbVie (ABBV) 3.87% Chevron (CVX) 3.94% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 1.48% PepsiCo (PEP) 3.04% Verizon Communications (VZ) 6.69% Cisco Systems (CSCO) 3.35% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) 1.89% Philip Morris International (PM) 5.23% Click to enlarge

As we saw in the introduction, the S&P 500 Index currently yields 1.42% so all ten of the fund's largest positions have a higher yield than the large-cap index. Admittedly, though, UnitedHealth Group's current yield is not much above the large-cap index. In any case, this will probably be appealing to some investors, as most of these companies are ones that we do not usually see among the largest positions in any closed-end fund. Indeed, UnitedHealth Group and AbbVie are the only two that are commonly found on the top ten holding lists. Thus, we have a situation where the fund's largest positions all provide it with a level of income that is above that of most of the broad market indices, and they are stocks that can aid an investor in achieving some diversification for a portfolio that consists of several different equity funds. This is nice to see.

There have been a few changes to the largest positions in the fund since the last time that we discussed it. The most important of these is that Procter & Gamble (PG), Amgen (AMGN), and Texas Instruments (TXN) were removed from their former positions among the fund's largest holdings. In their place, we have Chevron, UnitedHealth Group, and the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The removal of a common stock in favor of an exchange-traded fund was an interesting choice, as it could make the fund more diverse overall. The Russell 1000 Value Index itself is very diversified:

BlackRock

We could argue that the fund already has a lot of healthcare companies among its top ten positions with Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie, and UnitedHealth so the removal of Amgen in favor of Chevron or the Russell 1000 Value Index is certainly not a bad move for the purposes of diversification. We could also not really argue that the removal of Texas Instruments in favor of Chevron or the index exchange-traded fund was a bad thing for investors seeking diversification, since most Americans have outsized exposure to the information technology sector anyway. I will admit that I am somewhat less keen on the removal of a consumer staples company in favor of another healthcare company, though, especially in the current economic environment. While healthcare in general tends to be relatively unaffected by broader economic trends, the fund already has a lot of healthcare exposure among its largest positions.

Curiously, while we do see a lot of healthcare exposure among the fund's largest positions, it only has the second-largest sector representation across the fund's portfolio:

Voya Investment Management

The fund's strategy description in the annual report claims that it seeks to pick companies from the MSCI World Value Index. However, the sector weighting chart looks pretty similar to the Russell 1000 Value Index sector weighting chart that we saw earlier. This does, however, confirm our earlier suspicions that the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund does not have outsized exposure to the information technology sector as most funds do. Indeed, this sector weighting chart actually looks much more balanced than the S&P 500 Index. As such, this reinforces the fund's ability to provide diversification to an investment portfolio.

The fund has slightly increased its exposure to the United States since the last time that we discussed it. We can see this by looking at the fund's country weightings as of March 31, 2024:

Voya Investment Management

The last time that we discussed this fund, it only had a 65.63% weighting to the United States. It appears that the increase was caused mostly by a decrease in its allocation to the United Kingdom, but every country saw its weighting change a bit:

Country Previous Weighting Current Weighting % Change United States 65.63% 69.41% +3.78% Japan 7.91% 6.92% -0.99% United Kingdom 5.51% 3.85% -1.66% Canada 3.28% 2.95% -0.33% France 2.86% 2.51% -0.35% Australia 2.91% 2.31% -0.60% Spain 2.41% 1.95% -0.46% Italy N/A 1.58% +1.58% Netherlands 1.40% 1.46% +0.06% Switzerland 1.35% 1.41% +0.06% Hong Kong 1.18% N/A -1.18% Click to enlarge

The United States accounts for 70.80% of the MSCI World Value Index. Thus, the fund's current weighting is relatively in line with the index. The other countries shown here are also pretty much in line with their weightings in that index:

MSCI

We do see though that the fund is significantly underweight to the United Kingdom relative to that nation's actual representation in the index.

The unfortunate thing here though is that the United States does not represent anywhere close to 70.80% of global economic output or production. As such, the fund is still overweight to that country relative to its actual size in the global economy. The fact that this fund has also increased its allocation to this country means that it is likely to be less effective at achieving the global diversification that some investors desire than it would have been a few months ago. This is rather disappointing.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in the article, the primary objective of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of income. As I explained in the previous article:

In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests in a portfolio of dividend-paying common equities issued by companies all over the world. As we can see from the chart that was provided earlier in this article, many of these equities have higher yields than the major indices so they provide a respectable level of income to the fund, albeit not as much as fixed-income securities might. The fund also writes call options against the major indices or individual stocks that it holds, with the goal of receiving a premium from the option sale and then keeping that premium when the option expires. This strategy alone is capable of providing a very high synthetic yield from the portfolio and when combined with the dividend income that the fund receives from the dividend stocks that it holds, we can clearly see that it should be earning a very high effective yield. The fund pools all of this money together and then pays it out to the shareholders, net of its own expenses. We can probably assume that this strategy will result in the fund's shares having a very high effective yield.

The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share ($0.60 per share annually), which gives it an 11.61% yield at the current price. The fund increased its distribution this month, up from $0.04 per share monthly previously:

CEF Connect

However, its historical performance is disappointing as it has generally reduced its distribution with the passage of time:

CEF Connect

The most important thing for our purposes today though is how well the fund can sustain its distribution going forward. After all, today's investors will not be adversely affected by events that occurred in the past. Therefore, let us have a look at the fund's finances.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is its annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on February 29, 2024. A link to this article was provided earlier in this article and as this report was only released within the last week, it is obviously newer than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. It will therefore be quite useful in providing an update.

For the full-year period, the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund received $17,025,009 in dividends net of foreign withholding taxes. The fund also reported $58,442 in interest income from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine these things with a small amount of income from other sources, we arrive at a total investment income of $17,086,287 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $12,553,118 available to shareholders. This was not sufficient to cover the $38,061,933 that the fund paid out over the period.

The fund was not able to make up the difference with capital gains. It reported net realized losses of $4,969,806, but these were fully offset by $22,894,747 net unrealized gains in the period. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $11,957,150 for the full-year period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

The fund thus failed to cover all the distributions that it paid out for a second year in a row. For the full-year period that ended on February 28, 2023, the fund's net asset value decreased by $36,881,097 after accounting for all inflows and outflows. While it is true that during both years the fund spent money repurchasing its own shares, it still failed to cover its distributions without that outflow.

The annual report states that 61.44% of the fund's distributions in the most recent fiscal year were return of capital.

Valuation

Shares of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund are currently trading at a 12.37% discount on net asset value. This is very much in line with the 12.16% discount that the shares have had on average over the past year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund appears to offer investors a reasonably good way to diversify their portfolios into companies that may not be held by other funds that might be found in a personal portfolio. The fund's holdings are mostly dividend-paying value stocks, which is very different from what most closed-end funds hold. The fund also trades at a very attractive discount on net asset value. The biggest concern here is that the fund's net asset value has declined for two straight years through February, which makes one wonder how well it can really afford the recent distribution increase.