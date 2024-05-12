Week In Review: Sciwind, Sino Biological And Biocytogen Announce Deals

Summary

  • Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences out-licenses South Korean rights for ecnoglutide injection to HK inno.N Corporation for up to $56 million.
  • Beijing's Sino Biological completes its $48 million acquisition of SignalChem Biotech, adding enzyme production expertise to its technology platforms.
  • Innovent Biologics reports Phase III results for mazdutide, showing better efficacy for glycemic control than Lilly's Trulicity.

Deals and Financings

Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences out-licensed South Korean rights for ecnoglutide injection (XW003), a novel long-acting GLP-1 analog aimed at type 2 diabetes, obesity and MASH, to HK inno.N Corporation (KOSDAQ: 195940). HK inno.N is a South Korean commercial stage pharmaceutical company. Sciwind will receive an

