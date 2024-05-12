REITs Rebound As Earnings Wrap

Matteo Colombo

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets advanced for a third straight week while benchmark interest rates were little changed as investors weighed another solid slate of corporate earnings results and moderately dovish Fed commentary against surprisingly soft economic data showing a sharp dip in consumer confidence and a corresponding jump in inflation expectations.

Advancing for a third-straight week following a skid in early April, the S&P 500 rallied 1.9% on the week to bring the benchmark back to within 1% of record highs. Gains were once again relatively broad-based, with the Mid-Cap 400 leading the way with gains of 2.2%, while the Small-Cap 600 advanced 1.7% - each closing some of their year-to-date underperformance gap with the mega-cap Nasdaq 100, which posted more muted gains of 1.5%. Real estate equities were among the leaders for a third-straight week, as the back-half of REIT earnings season proved surprisingly stronger than the initial slate, driven this week by solid performance from a handful of small-cap REITs. Led by self-storage and data center REITs, the Equity REIT Index advanced 2.0% on the week, with 15-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index advanced by 2.5%. Homebuilders and the broader Housing 100 Index also posted another week of strong gains, buoyed by a retreat in mortgage rates following five-straight weekly increases.

Commentary from Federal Reserve officials was the major focus this week amid an otherwise quiet slate of economic data sandwiched between "jobs week" previously and "inflation week" ahead. Echoing Fed Chair Powell's surprisingly dovish tone last week - which came ahead of the weakest payrolls report in six months - Fed officials generally stuck a similar tone in public remarks throughout the week. While the long-time hawks including Kashkari and Bowman reiterated their view that cuts aren't appropriate until 2025, other moderate officials including Williams and Barkin each pushed back strongly on the notion that the next move will be a hike rather than a cut. Finishing flat on the week, the 10-Year Treasury Yield closed the week at 4.50% - well below late-April highs of 4.70% - while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield closed at 4.87%, up slightly on the week but well off late-April highs. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 25% probability that the Fed will cut rates in July - down from roughly 30% at the end of last week. Markets expect 1.6 rate cuts in 2024 - down from 1.7 at the end of last week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

On the heels of a surprisingly soft nonfarm payrolls report in the prior week showing the weakest job gains in six months, jobless claims data this week provided further evidence of a recent moderation in business activity and hiring in April and into early May. Initial Jobless Claims rose to a 231k annualized rate in the week ending May 4th - the highest level since August 2023 - driven by increases in New York and California. Later in the week, the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers showed a surprisingly sharp dip in consumer attitudes in May and a pessimistic view on inflation, consistent with a notable trend of downside surprises in recent economic data. The Consumer Sentiment Index slid to 67.4 in May from 77.2 - the lowest level in six months, and weaker than all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumers expect inflation will average 3.5% over the next year - the highest in six months and up from the 3.2% last month. Five-year inflation expectations also rose to 3.1%, up from 3.0% last month.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

As we'll detail in our REIT Earnings Recap next week, real estate earnings season wrapped up this week with results from the final three dozen equity and mortgage REITs. Consistent with the stronger-than-expected results from the broader U.S. equity market, REIT earnings season was generally solid - and certainly better than the downbeat consensus narrative would otherwise indicate. Of the 99 REITs that provide guidance, 41 (41%) raised their full-year FFO outlook, 48 (48%) maintained, while 10 REITs (10%) lowered their guidance - a "raise rate" that is slightly above the historical first-quarter average of around 40%. Within this group, 80% of the guidance revisions were to the upside, while 20% were negative. By comparison, FactSet reports that, among the S&P 500 companies that updated their guidance, 52% raised their outlook, while 48% lowered their forecast. While poor reports are generally back-loaded on the earnings calendar, the majority of reports in this final week were surprisingly solid. Below, we discuss some highlights from the past week.

Data Center: Beginning with the upside standouts this week, Equinix (EQIX) - which has been under significant pressure over the past two months since coming into the cross-hairs of short-sellers - rallied 8% this week after it announced that its Audit Committee completed its investigation and concluded that EQIX's financial reports have been "accurate and have resulted in an appropriate representation operating performance." The internal investigation - along with subsequent subpoenas from the DOJ and SEC - were prompted by a "short report" published by Hindenburg Research in March. As we noted, Hindenburg had a spotty track record on its recent REIT shorts, alleging in December 2022 that senior housing REIT Welltower (WELL) was a "shell game." Welltower has been one of the top-performing REITs since the report, and many claims in the report proved to be false or misrepresented. EQIX's first-quarter results were mixed, as negative FX headwinds prompted a downward revision to its full-year revenue and FFO growth expectations, but underlying property-level metrics were revised higher. Same-store revenue growth cooled to 5.0% - still impressive, but cooling from the 10-11% year-over-year increase in each of the past four quarters.

Mall: Simon Property (SPG) - the largest mall owner in the nation - gained 3% after it reported solid first-quarter results, raised its full-year outlook, and hiked its dividend for the tenth time since its early pandemic cut in early 2020. Driven by one-time gains on its $1.45B sale of its stake in Authentic Brands Group, SPG now expects full-year FFO growth of 2.5%, up from its prior forecast of -4.3%. Excluding one-time effects, however, FFO would be down about 3% from last year. Property-level metrics were relatively strong, with SPG recording comparable occupancy of 95.4% - up 80 bps from last year and its highest Q1 occupancy level since 2017. While SPG stopped providing leasing spread metrics in 2022, it reported that average base rents were 3.0% higher year-over-year - a slight cooldown from the 3.1% in the prior quarter. SPG commented on its earnings call that "business and tenant demand continues to remain strong despite a cloudy macro-environment. Occupancy is increasing. Property NOI is growing. We made a significant profit on our ABG investment, and everything is kind of moving in all the right directions."

Industrial: Cold storage operator Americold (COLD) - which has been among the weaker performers since 2022 amid margin headwinds and supply chain disruptions - rallied 6% this week after reporting solid results and raising its full-year outlook. Citing "significant improvements" in service margins and strong pricing power, COLD now expects same-warehouse NOI outlook growth of 11.25% - up from 8.25% previously. COLD also raised its FFO outlook and now expects FFO growth of 11.8% - up from 7.9% previously. While margin improvement fueled the improved performance and guidance increases, COLD reiterated its relatively downbeat macro outlook on consumer demand. COLD commented that "consumer demand has been receding," which pressured its economic occupancy lower by nearly five percentage points from a year earlier to 79.4%, and pressured throughout volumes lower by nearly eight percentage points. COLD noted some improvement in April, however, recording a year-over-year improvement in throughput for the first time in over a year. COLD's relatively strong results conclude an otherwise downbeat earnings season for industrial REITs, showing a moderation in previously red-hot logistics demand.

Farmland: Relatedly, Gladstone Land (LAND) - another "goods economy" name that has stumbled in recent quarters - gained 4% this week after reporting in-line results and providing updates on several of its struggling farmer tenants. Flagging a mix of industry headwinds and tenant-specific issues, LAND has faced rent collection issues on roughly 10% of its portfolio since mid-2023, and is currently in various stages of workouts or defaults with these farmers. LAND noted that 4 of our 168 farms are vacant, while 11 were repossessed by LAND and are currently being operated by third-party management groups. Two tenants remain on non-accrual status, but LAND commented that it expects to "sort out these problems during the rest of the calendar year 2024." Adjusted FFO was down -14% from a year earlier, and LAND does not provide full-year guidance. LAND noted that, despite its strong balance sheet with essentially zero variable rate debt exposure, "high borrowing costs continue to impact our ability to purchase new farms and lease them at high enough rates. As such, we have focused our efforts on securing additional water rights for our farms in California."

Hospital: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties (MPW) slumped 2% this week after its largest tenant representing roughly a fifth of total rents - Steward Health Care - filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a widely expected move following several quarters of worsening financial distress, large write-offs, and significant missed rents. MPW - which has kept the struggling operator afloat for several years through loan packages and lease renegotiations - reported that it will provide debtor-in-possession financing of $75M and up to an additional $225M contingent on certain conditions. Steward - which announced in January that it hired restructuring advisers - does not expect any interruptions in its day-to-day operations, which will continue in the ordinary course throughout the Chapter 11 process. Steward noted that it was "forced to seek alternative methods of bridging its operations" after facing regulatory delays in a deal struck in March to sell its physician network to UnitedHealth Group's Optum. Healthcare bankruptcies surged in 2023 - with facility operators hit especially hard - amid headwinds from insufficient government reimbursement, skyrocketing labor costs, and increased operational costs due to inflation. MPW pared some of its declines later in the week after it reported that the balance of its portfolio - outside of Steward and Prospect - remains relatively healthy, consistent with the improving trends reported by other medical office and skilled nursing REITs this quarter.

Healthcare: On that note, medical office building REIT Healthcare Realty (HR) gained 3% after reporting solid results and maintaining its full-year outlook, including its forecast of 4.1% same-store NOI growth in its MOB segment. HR reported that it retained 85% of its expiring leases, and achieved cash leasing spreads of 3.7% on these leases - up from 3.3% in the prior quarter. Global Medical (GMRE) gained 6% after reporting solid results and relatively steady property-level trends, noting that its portfolio remains 96.4% occupied - down slightly from 97% in Q1 of 2023 - and commented that it's trending towards a 76% retention rate on this year's expiring leases, slightly below last year's 80%, but in range with historical averages. Bankrupt operator Steward represents 2.8% of GMRE's annualized rent, but remained current in rent payments through February. GMRE commented that it was "actively pursuing re-leasing opportunities at the Beaumont Facility prior to the Steward bankruptcy announcement and is optimistic about its long-term prospects.:" Senior housing REIT National Health Investors (NHI) gained 1% after reporting solid results fueled by continued strength in its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP"). NHI raised its full-year FFO growth outlook to 1.6% - up from 0.2% previously - and reiterated its call for SHOP NOI growth of 25-30% this year. Skilled nursing REIT Sabra Health Care (SBRA) also gained 1% after it maintained its full-year outlook calling for 6.0% FFO growth in 2024, driven by improving operator health and SHOP strength.

Office: The hit-and-miss earnings season for office REITs continued, as NYC-focused Vornado (VNO) dipped 8% after reporting surprisingly soft results, underscored by disappointing leasing activity. Following a strong haul of nearly 500k SF in the prior quarter, VNO signed 250k SF of space in Q1 - down 47% from the prior quarter. VNO noted "asking rents are stable, even rising in the top-tier properties, but concessions remain stubbornly high across all submarkets." Alexander's (ALX) - which owns five NYC properties and is externally managed by Vornado - rallied 4% this week after it announced that it reached a lease extension agreement with its largest tenant, Bloomberg LP, which accounts for roughly 50% of its annual revenues. Douglas Emmett (DEI) - which focuses primarily on the LA market - gained 2% after reporting a very strong quarter of leasing activity, signing 1.2M SF of space in Q1 - up nearly 70% from last quarter, and roughly 40% higher than its pre-pandemic average from 2017-2019. Leasing spreads also improved, with DEI reporting a 1.9% cash increase on these leases, which snapped a streak of 14 straight quarters of negative cash spreads. Despite the improved performance, DEI maintained its full-year outlook calling for a -10.2% decline in FFO, citing an offsetting drag from higher interest expense. Orion Office (ONL) jumped 8% after it reported strong leasing activity in early 2024, noting it has signed 522k SF of space this year - double its total 2023 leasing activity - but nevertheless affirmed its downbeat forecast calling for a 40% dip in full-year FFO.

Hotel: Sunstone Hotel (SHO) advanced 1% after reporting in-line results and reiterating its full-year outlook, adjusting for the impact of its recently acquired Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk. Sunstone also hiked its dividend by 29% to $0.09 (3.5% dividend yield) - one of 40 REITs that have raised their dividend so far this year. Consistent with its hotel REIT peers, SHO commented, "group business performed well, corporate travel continued to recover and leisure demand further moderated." SHO expects Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") growth of 3.8% this year and raised its FFO outlook to incorporate the partial-year contribution from San Antonio. Apple Hospitality (APLE) was little-changed after reporting in-line results and maintaining its full-year outlook, calling for RevPAR growth of 3%. Up against a tough year-over-year comparable, APLE noted that its RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy were all exactly flat from last year. Like its peers, APLE noted a "some softening on the leisure side," which has been largely offset by the slow-but-steady recovery in business-related travel demand. Small-cap Chatham Lodging (CLDT) - which owns 38 hotels (primarily extended-stay) - slipped 2% after reporting solid first-quarter results, but noted some softening through the quarter. Comparable RevPAR rose 2% compared to Q1 last year, as a very strong January was offset by flat-to-negative growth in February and March. Of the ten hotel REITs that provided full-year RevPAR guidance this quarter, just one REIT raised their outlook, while two hotel REITs lowered their outlook. Guidance for FFO was stronger, however, with 5 of the 9 raising their full-year FFO growth outlook, driven in most cases by accretive M&A activity.

Net Lease: Realty Income (O) - the largest net lease REIT - slipped 0.5% this week after it reported in-line results and maintained an outlook for FFO growth of 3.4% this year. Like its net lease peers, O noted a meaningful uptick in acquisition cap rates in Q1, completing $598 million of acquisitions at a 7.8% cap rate, which compares to its pandemic-era low of 5.2% in late 2020. In its earnings call, O conceded that its long-term investment spreads have seen compression in recent quarters from the surge in benchmark rates, and that it is "increasingly prioritizing meaningful contractual rent escalators in our leases that, we believe, will be even more resilient through a variety of economic cycles." Global Net Lease (GNL) gained 4% after it reported in-line results and noting "continued progress on our disposition initiative." GNL - one of several net lease REITs in the midst of a portfolio restructuring and balance sheet rehabilitation through asset sales - reported that it sold $554M in properties in Q1 at a cash cap rate of 7.2%. GNL maintained its outlook for a -3.6% decline in FFO this year, which follows an -16.2% dip in the prior year. Small-cap Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) - which owns a mix of net lease industrial and office properties - rallied 9% after it reported strong results, highlighted by a recovery in occupancy rates - improving more than two percentage points to 98.9% - and perfect rent collection. Postal Realty (PSTL) was little-changed after reporting in-line results with steady property-level trends across its 1,500 USPS-leased properties. PSTL acquired 29 additional USPS-lased properties at a 7.8% cap rate, which compares to its pandemic-era low of a 5.8% cap rate in late 2022.

Storage: Micro-cap Global Self Storage (SELF) surged nearly 25% this week after it received - and subsequently rejected - a takeover offer from Etude Storage Partners to acquire the firm for $6.15 per share in cash. The proposal represents a 47% premium over Monday's closing price of $4.17 per share and a 45% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $4.24. Etude is among the largest shareholders in SELF and had previously submitted two proposals earlier this year to acquire all the outstanding shares of common stock of the company, first at $5.52 in February and $6.05 in April. In a release, SELF noted that it rejected the offer, which it views as "inadequate" and "not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders." SELF - which has a market cap of roughly $60M - owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties across eight states - primarily on the East Coast.

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs delivered another week of outperformance over their equity REIT peers - with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) advancing 2.5% - as mREIT earnings season wrapped up with a handful of strong reports. Starwood (STWD) - the largest commercial mREIT - rallied 4% after it reported decent results, showing that distress remains almost exclusively confined to its U.S. office segment - representing just 11% of its loan book - and some limited, highly-levered pockets of multifamily. STWD reported distributable EPS of $0.59 - up a penny from last quarter - which easily covered its $0.49/share dividend. Earnings call commentary from CEO Barry Sternlicht was relatively upbeat and constructive, remarking that "it's pretty clear that things are okay at the property level. It's really a question of how you finance yourself. There is a balance sheet crisis in the United States, not a property level crisis." STWD noted that it had no new specific reserves or impairments in the quarter, but did increase its credit loss reserve ("CECL") by another $35M to $342M (3.4% of book value) - of which 70% relates to office. Two loans were downgraded to a 5-risk rating (highest risk) - an office and a multifamily loan - while three loans were downgraded to a 4-risk rating - two office loans and a multifamily loan.

While Starwood and other multifamily-focused mREITs have generally been able to avoid major loan defaults thus far, other more-office-centric mREITs were generally hit harder this quarter. Granite Point (GPMT) dipped 18% after it reported that its BVPS plunged by 13.7% in Q1 - by far the worst in the sector - amid a further deterioration in office loan performance, which represents 45% of its portfolio. After downgrading another five loans this quarter, GPMT now has 19.9% of its loans classified in the 5-risk rating bucket - up sharply from 11.9% in the prior quarter. Claros Mortgage (CMTG) dipped 9% after it reported that its BVPS slipped 4.5% in Q1, driven by the downgrade of a trio of multifamily loans and "seasonal weakness" in its REO portfolio of seven NYC hotels. CMTG reported that distributable EPS slipped to $0.20 - shy of its $0.25/share dividend. In earnings commentary, CMTG was tentative about its ability to maintain its dividend at current levels. Elsewhere, Ares Commercial (ACRE) - which has been among the laggards this year amid pressure on its office book - finished flat after it reported mixed results with another 4.5% decline in its BVPS in Q1, but commented that it has "made meaningful progress towards resolving underperforming loans," reducing its office exposure down to just 8% Ready Capital (RC) slipped 3% after reporting that its BVPS slipped 4.7% as it pursued a similar "aggressive reposition" strategy which reduced its office expenses to 4.4%. Distributable EPS improved to $0.29/share - slightly shy of its $0.30/share dividend.

On the residential mREIT side, Chimera Investment (CIM) - which focuses primarily on residential credit - rallied 7% after it reported that its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") rose 5.3% in Q1 - the strongest in the sector this quarter - and reported distributable EPS of $0.12, which covered its $0.11/share dividend. CIM also announced a 1-for-3 stock split, effective on May 22nd. Ellington Financial (EFC) gained 2% after it reported that its BVPS slipped 1%, but its distributable EPS ticked higher by a penny to $0.28 driven by credit outperformance. While still not covering its $0.39/share dividend, EFC commented that it's "comfortable" with the current level, which it "set at a level where we hope to keep it there stably for some time." Angel Oak (AOMR) gained 3% after reporting that its BVPS rose 2.8% in Q1, while its distributable EPS rebounded back into positive-territory in Q1 following a loss in Q4. AOMR also maintained its $0.32/share dividend. Invesco Mortgage (IVR) gained 1% after it reported in-line results, noting that its BVPS increased by 0.8% in Q1, while reporting distributable EPS of $0.86 - covering its $0.40/share dividend. MFA Financial (MFA) slipped 1% after it reported in-line results, noting its BVPS declined 1.3% while recording distributable EPS of $0.35/share - matching its quarterly dividend. Residential mREITs reported an average BVPS increase of 0.8% in the first quarter despite downward pressure on EPS, while dividend payout ratios averaged 94%.

2024 Performance Recap

Through nineteen weeks of 2024, real estate equities have continued to lag behind the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -5.4%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -2.3%. This compares with the 9.9% gain on the S&P 500, the 8.0% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the 1.0% gain for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Speciality, Apartment, and Healthcare REITs - while Industrial and Cell Tower REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.50%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 62 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 44 basis points to 4.87%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -2.0% this year, and within the bond sector, credit has outperformed duration. Behind much of the renewed inflation headwinds, WTI Crude Oil is higher by 13.0% this year, lifting the broader Commodities complex higher by 7.0%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

A critical slate of inflation data highlights the economic calendar in the week ahead. The main event comes on Wednesday with the Consumer Price Index for April, which investors are hoping will show a cooling of inflationary pressures after two straight hotter-than-expected reports. The Core CPI is expected to moderate to a 3.6% year-over-year rate - down from 3.8% last month. While we'll likely see some moderation in the critical shelter component, but gasoline prices - which remain a key "swing" inflation input - were higher by 5% during April compared with the prior month, on average, and have risen about 17% since bottoming in late January. On Tuesday, we'll see the Producer Price Index, which had been showing more encouraging disinflation trends over the past year due to its skew towards goods-oriented inputs, but this dynamic has begun to shift in recent months. The Headline PPI is expected to tick higher to 2.2% in April - up from 2.1% in the prior month. We'll also see a busy slate of housing market data, beginning with NAHB Homebuilder Sentiment data on Wednesday, which is expected to show that builders optimism remained steady around breakeven-50 as builders contend with near-term rate-related headwinds, but also favorable longer-term supply/demand dynamics. On Thursday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits data, which is expected to show a rebound in activity in April following a surprisingly sharp plunge in March. We'll also see Retail Sales data on Wednesday - a key look into the health of the U.S. consumer - which is expected to show a modest increase in spending in April.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.