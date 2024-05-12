REITs Rebound As Earnings Wrap

May 12, 2024 9:00 AM ETEQIX, WELL, SPG, COLD, LAND, MPW, HR, GMRE, NHI, SBRA, VNO, ALX, DEI, ONL, SHO, APLE, CLDT, O, GNL, GOOD, PSTL, SELF, REM, STWD, GPMT, CMTG, ACRE, RC, CIM, EFC, AOMR, IVR, MFA, VNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX, REIT
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets advanced for a third straight week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results and moderately dovish Fed commentary against surprisingly downbeat economic data.
  • The S&P 500 rallied 1.9% on the week to bring the benchmark back to within 1% of record highs. Gains were relatively broad-based, with the Mid-Cap 400 gaining 2.2%.
  • Real estate equities were among the leaders for a third-straight week, as the back half of REIT earnings season proved surprisingly stronger than the initial slate.
  • Data Center REIT Equinix - one of several REITs that has fallen into the cross-hairs of short-sellers - surged this week after it announced that its Audit Committee found no issues with its financial statement or practices.
  • Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties slumped after its largest tenant - Steward Health Care - filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a widely expected move following several quarters of worsening financial distress, large write-offs, and significant missed rents.
  • Hoya Capital Income Builder members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Empire State building and skyline, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets advanced for a third straight week while benchmark interest rates were little changed as investors weighed another solid slate of corporate earnings results and moderately dovish Fed commentary against surprisingly soft economic

Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
34.22K Followers

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.

Alex leads the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER FOCUSED INCOME AND DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQIX--
Equinix, Inc.
WELL--
Welltower Inc.
SPG--
Simon Property Group, Inc.
COLD--
Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
LAND--
Gladstone Land Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News