What Makes Viking Therapeutics An Attractive Takeover Target Or Big Pharma Partner

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Viking Therapeutics' subcutaneously administered version of VK2735 has generated competitive data in the phase 2 trial in obese patients.
  • The oral formulation of VK2735 reported good tolerability that leaves room for exploration of higher doses.
  • VK2735 makes Viking an attractive buyout candidate or big pharma partner.
  • VK2809, the company's MASH/NASH candidate can add to the long-term upside but I would assign most of the value to VK2735.
  • The key medium and long-term risks are the rapid evolution of the obesity market and Viking being one of many companies developing incretin product candidates.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Growth Stock Forum. Learn More »

Red and White joined arrow

marrio31

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) have surged in the last 12 months, driven by the success of its obesity candidate, the subcutaneously administered VK2735. VK2735’s efficacy, safety and tolerability data to date look very competitive, even when compared to the so-called

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
8.17K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VKTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VKTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VKTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VKTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News