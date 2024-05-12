Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) reported Q1 results after the bell on Thursday. The company posted stellar results and raised forward guidance. Shareholders were rewarded with a better than 25% rally in the stock on Friday. Can the good times continue? We take a look at the quarterly results and update our investment thesis on ADMA Biologics below.

As a refresher from our last article on this fast-growing small-cap concern in January: This New Jersey-based concern manufactures and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics. It has two key products on the market, BIVIGAM and ASCENIV. The company completed its network build out with the addition of its tenth plasma collection facility late in 2023. With Friday's rally, the stock trades for just under nine bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $2 billion.

First Quarter Results:

It is hard to not be impressed with first quarter numbers that were posted on Friday. ADMA Biologics had a GAAP profit of eight cents a share, two pennies above expectations. Net income came in at $17.8 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million. Revenues rose nearly 44% on a year-over-year basis to $81.9 million, more than $4.5 million over the consensus. Gross margins improved dramatically to 48% from just 29% in the same period a year ago.

Management then delivered more good news to shareholders as they boosted guidance for both FY2024 and FY2025. Leadership now sees net income of at least $85 million in this fiscal year on $355 million in sales (more than $20 million over the consensus). It now also projects at least $135 million in net income the following fiscal year on $410 million in revenues. Management also boosted its forecast for Adjusted EBITDA for both fiscal years by $20 million apiece. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $110 million in FY2024 and $160 million in FY2025. It was a complete 'Booyah' quarter, as Jim Cramer of Mad Money fame would say.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Not surprisingly given quarterly results, Raymond James, H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald all reissued Buy ratings on Friday with identical $10 price targets. Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating with $12 price target.

According to the 10-Q filed for the quarter, ADMA Biologics ended the first quarter with just over $45 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against approximately $130 million of Senior Notes. The company's net leverage ratio improved to .85x in the quarter. Management also noted that it 'anticipates continued strengthening of the balance sheet driven by forecasted Adjusted EBITDA growth and by what, we believe, will be a significant increase in free cash flow beginning in the second quarter of 2024 and beyond'.

Conclusion:

ADMA Biologics lost 13 cents a share on just over $258 million in sales in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus sees the company achieving a profit of 30 cents a share in FY2024 as revenues rise to nearly $334 million. They see earnings rising to 50 cents a share in FY2025 on sales growth of 17%. Obviously, based on the company's Q1 results and guidance raise, these consensus projections will go up in the coming weeks.

The company is executing quite well and is situated in a large and growing market. I also expect earnings estimates to be taken up at analyst firms in coming weeks, and the stock should probably see another Buy reiteration or two as well. That said, after Friday's 27% rally, the stock seems fairly valued at the moment at 5.8 times new FY2024 sales guidance.

ADMA has been a part of the model portfolio at the Biotech Forum for a couple of years now and will remain so given the long-term potential of the company. That said, I think the shares could be vulnerable to some profit taking given the violent move up on Friday. I would probably wait until the equity fell back to under $8 a share before I would start accumulating the shares again.