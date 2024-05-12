QLTY: Promising So Far

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While certainly late to the ETF game, GMO has clearly come out swinging with the GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY). I'm a bit jealous they were able to grab that ticker, but good for them as it clearly stands out. Quality is a term that's thrown around a lot in the investment community, so it's worth seeing how GMO's approach works for possible alpha generation, especially given the firm's reputation with Jeremy Grantham as co-founder.

Launched on November 13, 2023, the GMO U.S. Quality ETF is designed to generate total return by investing in high-quality U.S. equities. Managed by the Focused Equity team at GMO, the fund seeks to identify companies with robust historical profitability and strong fundamentals, with the belief that such entities are poised for outperformance over time. With an expense ratio of 0.50%, QLTY offers an actively managed approach within an ETF format, aiming to leverage long-term investment horizons to mitigate short-term volatility.

ETF Holdings: A Closer Look at the Portfolio

One thing that stands out about the top 10 holdings of QLTY is that Nvidia is nowhere to be found. As a matter of fact, the holdings, while typically found in other large market-cap weighted funds, themselves have different holdings than what I typically see out there. I like this honestly, as it is clear that the fund truly is taking on active allocations based on the management team's view of the positions.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector composition of QLTY is a reflection of its quality-centric investment thesis, likely skewing towards industries known for stability and growth. QLTY targets high return on equity, low debt levels, and sustainable competitive advantages. From that standpoint, it should be no surprise that Technology is the largest sector. The real differentiator is Healthcare, which has a more than double weighting relative to the S&P 500. Again - I'm a fan of this, as it shows how the fund differentiates itself in practice.

Peer Comparison

Does GMO's approach to quality outperform? The only way to know is through the fullness of time, and unfortunately, we don't have much to go off of given the launch date of the fund. Having said that, the fund does seem to be off to a decent start. When we compare the fund to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), on a price ratio basis, QLTY has outperformed. This could be good luck or great skill, but my point is that it's hard to really know which yet.

Pros and Cons of Investing in the Quality Theme

Investing in quality equities, as QLTY aims to do, offers several advantages. Historically, high-quality companies have demonstrated resilience during market downturns, owing to their strong financial health and the strong demand for their products or services. This can provide a measure of downside protection for investors. Additionally, such companies often have the capacity to sustain dividend payments, contributing to the total return potential of the fund.

However, the quality theme is not without its challenges. High-quality stocks may command premium valuations, potentially limiting upside in positive market conditions. Moreover, the definition of 'quality' can be subjective, and the success of QLTY hinges on the fund managers' ability to accurately identify and invest in truly high-quality companies. The active management approach, while offering flexibility, also introduces the risk of human error in decision-making.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF looks promising for those seeking exposure to high-quality U.S. equities through an actively managed ETF. The fund's focus on companies with strong fundamentals aligns with a strategy designed to weather market volatility and deliver long-term growth, and is consistent with GMO's firmwide mantra and investment style. However, potential investors should consider the premium valuations often associated with quality stocks and the inherent risks of active management. I actually think this fund has a lot of promise, again because of the way the weightings look and the big overweight in particular to the Healthcare sector which I'm bullish on. I think it's worth allocating to the fund blended against the S&P 500 as part of an overall core allocation.