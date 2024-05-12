QQQ: Macro Trends Favor Non-Tech Areas, Bullish Seasonal Trends

Matteo Colombo

There's no doubt that mega-cap tech helped lift earnings growth for the S&P 500 during the Q1 reporting season. FactSet notes that ex Bristol-Myers (BMY), Gilead (GILD), and Pfizer (PFE), which reported unusual operating EPS numbers, SPX year-on-year earnings growth is tracking close to 10%. It is clear that the profitability story remains intact if you are a tech bull. Let's go through a series of macro charts affecting equities in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), Invesco QQQ Trust ETF.

I reiterate a hold rating on the fund. I see emerging signs that other areas of the market are taking the baton following QQQ's massive 2023 gain and a strong start to this year.

S&P 500 Q1 Earnings Were Solid, Driven by Magnificent 7 Names

FactSet

First, while the earnings picture is no doubt sanguine, Goldman Sachs points out, via its version of the Economic Surprise Index pictured below, that recent broad US data points have been notably below economists' expectations. Why does that matter for QQQ? Well, I assert that if we see data continue to come in weaker than expected, then the Fed will be more likely to cut interest rates.

Seeing as both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) may ease in June, I would not rule out the initial Fed rate cut happening in July. It all depends on how upcoming CPI and PCE data come in - we will get a pair of CPI prints and a lone PCE report before the Fed issues its June policy statement. If there are indeed sanguine inflation data, Chair Powell and the rest of the FOMC could tee up a July cut.

That would be beneficial for sectors away from Technology. Hence, I would rather be overweight in areas more rate-sensitive, such as US small caps. Even international stocks, which benefit from a weaker dollar, could produce alpha compared to the Nasdaq 100 if rate cuts at home begin sooner rather than later. We have already seen outperformance among foreign equities since mid-January.

Eco Surprises Suggest Rate Cuts Could be on the Horizon

Goldman Sachs

Foreign Stocks Beating QQQ in 2024

Stockcharts.com

Then, on the sector valuation view, TMT areas which command a substantial chunk of the QQQs have priced in a hefty amount of AI premium. The Information Technology sector now trades at more than 27 times earnings. QQQ specifically is 59% Tech and 18% Consumer Discretionary (with significant stakes in both Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA). Invesco points out that QQQ's current historical price-to-earnings ratio is 34.9x as of March 31, 2024.

S&P 500 Sector Valuations: I.T. Most Pricey

Goldman Sachs

QQQ Remains Near 30x Earnings on a Forward Basis

Koyfin Charts

Speaking of sectors, two tech-heavy areas have indeed outperformed in the past year. The Communication Services Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) is up by more than 40% from 12 months ago, while the Information Technology sector SDPR ETF (XLY) is runner-up among the 11 S&P 500 areas. From this look, it would appear that it is clear skies ahead for QQQ. But let's zoom in.

Communication Services & Information Technology Best Sectors YoY

Koyfin Charts

Year to date, it's actually Utilities (XLU) that leads. What's more, the cyclical and value-oriented Energy sector (XLE) has handily outpaced 2023's big winning sectors. Financials (XLF) and Industrials (XLI) are also producing alpha in 2024 versus the S&P 500 and QQQ.

If we were to pull up the 1-month zoom, we would find that XLU and Consumer Staples (XLP) are the top dogs, leaving QQQ in the relative dust. The point here is that sector rotation has been ongoing, and I don't see definitive signs that QQQ is best positioned for a pronounced period of relative gains.

Utilities & Energy Leading YTD, Tech-Focused Sectors Lose Their Top Spots

Koyfin Charts

This week, key macro data points could reshape the narrative. We'll get PPI on Tuesday, CPI and Retail Sales on Wednesday, and key housing market data reports. But also be on guard for volatility in shares of two of QQQ's biggest holdings - Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG). Both companies hold special events. Microsoft-backed OpenAI is expected to roll out a new AI search tool to rival Google. Then on Tuesday, Alphabet holds its annual I/O Developer Conference.

A Packed Data Deck This Week, With Mag 7 Earnings Largely in the Rearview Mirror

BofA Global Research

Homing in on QQQ, we are in a very bullish stretch for the fund. According to Seeking Alpha's Seasonality tool, May through August has historically produced total average holding period returns close to 10%. With QQQ already up 4% thus far in May, perhaps the bulls have pulled forward some of the typical late Q2 and early Q3 gains. I must concede, though, that seasonality definitely favors the bulls today.

QQQ: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through August

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

Tech and growth are by no means areas of the market you should avoid, even if we see continued alpha from value and cyclical equities. Notice in the chart below that shares appear well-positioned to test the highs from late in the first quarter. The ETF is within two percentage points of the all-time high while its long-term 200-day moving average is positively sloped, a sign that the bulls are in charge. Furthermore, take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph - it has broken out from a downtrend that began back in February. Technicians like to say that momentum leads price, so that could be a harbinger of new price highs in QQQ.

The fund also reclaimed its 50-day moving average, and it managed to close above that spot (currently near $437) on a weekly closing basis last Friday. Last year, I pointed out a bullish cup and handle pattern that had emerged, offering potential upside of 25-30% at the time, leaving about 10-15% left in the tank today. With QQQ having successfully tested its late 2021 previous high, the bulls appear to be doing all the right things.

Overall, the technical trend remains positive.

QQQ: RSI Breakout, March Highs In Play, Rising 200dma

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on QQQ. If we see a break to new highs and continued strong earnings trends, particularly with NVIDIA (NVDA) quarterly results on tap later this month (May 22), then a buy upgrade could be in the works. For now, though, I expect market leadership to continue to come out of non-tech sectors.