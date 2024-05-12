Plural Investing Q1 2024 Quarterly Letter

Dragon Claws

Partnership (Gross) Partnership ('Net') MSCI World Russell 2000 MSCI EAFE Small Cap FTSE AIM All-Share 20201 122.9% 97.1% 46.8% 72.9% 55.0% 87.8% 2021 38.7% 29.9% 21.8% 14.8% 10.1% 5.0% 2022 -32.0% -32.7% -18.1% -20.4% -21.4% -38.0% 2023 -5.5% -6.4% 23.8% 16.1% 13.2% -1.5% 2024 -4.1% -4.4% 8.9% 5.2% 2.4% -3.1% Annualized 17.5% 11.4% 18.5% 17.8% 11.7% 3.9% Click to enlarge

Note: All indices measured in US dollars 1Results for 2020 represent the total return of the Fund and Comparative Indexes from the inception date of the Fund on April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Click to enlarge

To our Partners

Plural Partners Fund L.P.delivered a gross return of -4.1% and net return of -4.3% in Q1. Our goal is to deliver returns over a five-year period significantly above that of global markets.

We are value investors. We invest in businesses that we believe are worth substantially more than the price they are trading at. We think of risk primarily as the chance of a loss over a five-year horizon and not the temporary drawdowns in stock prices that occur from time to time. We manage this risk by only investing in businesses trading at a substantial discount to a conservatively calculated intrinsic value and that we would be happy to own if the market shut for five years. We welcome stock price volatility as it often presents opportunities to invest further at even better prices. When such opportunities cannot be found we hold cash instead.

The majority of our capital is typically allocated to our six to eight best investments. We look for qualities such as attractive business economics and management teams who possess and foster a culture of high integrity, customer focus, and prudent capital allocation. Our businesses may be ‘hidden gems’ because they are small, receive little coverage, listed on under-researched exchanges, operating in unpopular industries, or offer terrific opportunities beyond short-term concerns. We develop a research edge over other investors by doing extensive primary research and utilizing quantitative tools. This edge can be significant when we are competing mostly against retail investors or the small positions of larger institutions, which is why we deliberately fish in those waters.

A one-page appendix entitled “Principles of Our Partnership” is attached to this letter. This should give you an idea of what you can and cannot expect from our partnership.

We estimate that our businesses trade for 7.2x their FCF in three years’ time and will still be growing at double-digit rates then. These businesses generally have strong balance sheets with little or no debt, earn an average post-tax return on tangible capital of 22%, and are run by well-aligned management teams with an average insider ownership of 17%.

While small cap, value, and international markets continue to underperform large cap US growth indices, we are increasingly finding ignored but reasonable businesses trading at a single digit multiple of FCF.

Below, we profile TerraVest and Currency Exchange International. Both businesses traded at a single digit multiple of FCF at the time of our initial investment despite having double-digit growth prospects, strong balance sheets, and honest and competent management teams who were highly aligned with shareholders. Both stocks have performed well since our investment, and we own other stocks with similar characteristics that have yet to do so.

We continue to find attractive opportunities and are confident that the intrinsic value of these businesses will be recognized over time.

Portfolio Allocation % of Net Assets by Business Type: Consumer 28% Industrials 22% Payments 17% Travel 17% IT 10% Special Situations -3% Others 0% Cash 9% 100% Portfolio Statistics: Net Exposure 91% Long Exposure 107% Short Exposure -16% Click to enlarge

We published a 35 page writeup on TerraVest in January and I was selected to present at the Fairfax Financial shareholder dinner in April. You can view the writeup hereand presentation with updated thoughtshere.

TerraVest is an acquirer and operator of steel-based storage tank and equipment businesses that has delivered shareholder returns of ~30% p.a. for the last decade. The company generates a 25% post-tax incremental return on tangible capital and has an excellent and aligned management team who own 35% of the business. We first bought shares in TerraVest late last year around C$40, the stock trades at C$70 today, and we think management will continue to compound capital at strong returns for many years to come.

The company follows a strategy of acquiring, restructuring, and operating businesses that are generally mom & pops across storage tanks and pressure vessels (~65% of revenues), oil & gas equipment (~20%), and boilers and furnaces (~15%). We believe that TerraVest creates value by acquiring businesses for an average of 10x FCF then restructuring to cut that to 6x, with restructuring the more important and where management spends most of its time.

TerraVest is able to increase profits primarily in three ways: (i) By shifting the mindset of mom & pops to focus on FCF over revenues, (ii) by using its scale to procure steel and other materials at a lower cost, and (iii) by sharing resources across businesses such as by consolidating facilities or cross-selling products.

The company’s five key members of management all earn relatively low base salaries and have the vast majority of their net worth in the stock. All are highly experienced and most are fairly young – CEO Dustin Haw is the key and is 40 – giving them a strong incentive and long runway to continue compounding. The CEO has never sold a share to supplement his relatively modest income, which suggests to us he thinks TerraVest will continue to be successful. We think there remain many businesses and adjacent industries for TerraVest to deploy capital into.

The stock has appreciated significantly over the last twelve months but remains reasonably valued at 15x FCF for a business likely to compound earnings at double digit rates. TerraVest does not speak to sell-side analysts, hold earnings calls, or give investor presentations and so the stock is largely undiscovered among institutional investors. We believe the company’s intrinsic value will increasingly be reflected as management executes, more investors take notice, and stock liquidity increases.

Currency Exchange International (CXI:CA, OTCPK:CURN)

CXI is one of only three major suppliers of foreign banknotes to the United States and of US dollar banknotes internationally. Banknotes are typically used for travel and the Covid induced downturn masked major market share gains made by the company after its key competitor Travelex exited the US. CXI is run by Founder Randolph Pinna, who owns 21% of the company and has high integrity, delights customers, and a 35-year track record of building two banknotes businesses that have delivered strong shareholder returns. The company trades on 11x EV/FCF today and we expect earnings to compound at 15+% p.a. over the next three years. That puts the stock on just 5-6x our estimate of FCF in three years’ time, net of cash generated in the interim. We started buying shares at US$14 in mid-2022, it trades at US$18.5 today, and we believe intrinsic value will be around US$50 in three years.

We attended the company’s AGM in Toronto, Canada, and visited its headquarters in Orlando, Florida, this quarter. These gave us an opportunity to speak with many of CXI’s management and board members. We continue to see progress on two key opportunities for the company.

We think CXI’s first large opportunity is to use its cash.

The company holds $106mm in cash and $4mm in debt, a huge amount of net cash compared to its $120mm market cap. We estimate that $80mm of this cash needs to be held as physical banknotes so should be thought of as inventories while $20mm is needed as working capital, meaning excess cash that could be deployed is closer to $20mm.

One of the reasons the stock is cheap is that investors are concerned management are not allocating capital well. However, CXI began buying back shares this quarter and have an authorization to buy back 5% of the share count which we believe will be fully utilized this year. That means around half of this years’ FCF will be deployed into buybacks. Over the next three years that should reduce the share count by 15%.

We continue to believe that a potentially excellent use of cash would be for the company to acquire one of its banknote competitors. This would result in large synergies as costs such as vaults, tech, and staff often do not need to be duplicated. Since there are only a few other players in the industry, any acquisition would be large and significantly increase FCF.

And at the company’s AGM, the CEO publicly stated that additions to senior management have freed up his time to focus on transformational acquisitions.

Given the strength of the company’s balance sheet, we estimate much of this acquisition could be financed through credit facilities. An acquisition would also demonstrate that the company’s cash is not ‘trapped’ and so likely lead to a significantly higher valuation multiple as investors start pricing in future cash deployment. We are also confident management will not overpay given their conservative nature.

We think CXI’s second opportunity is to grow outside the United States.

The company is one of only three licensed to supply dollar banknotes from the Federal Reserve to banks across the world. We think this market is worth around $380mm in revenues, versus CXI’s total revenues over the last twelve months of $83mm.

CXI had yet to make any serious progress because the US banking crisis last year made customers reluctant to source banknotes from a small company. That has changed in the last month, with CXI finally opening trust accounts at one of the world’s largest providers. The trust will effectively act as a middleman and guarantee large transactions between CXI and its customers for a small fee. Given this solution was found in collaboration with customers, we are hopeful that the company will now be able to capitalize on this opportunity.

We expect that investors will greatly reappraise CXI’s intrinsic value over time as the business grows outside the US and management deploys cash. We also believe that the potential downside over a 3-5 year horizon is low if we are wrong given the company’s fortress balance sheet, 11x EV/FCF valuation, and double-digit growth rate.

Please do not hesitate to contact us at chris.waller@pluralinvesting.com.

Best Regards,

Chris Waller, Portfolio Manager