Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (KWHIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCPK:KWHIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 9, 2024 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katsuya Yamamoto - VP, Senior Corporate Executive Officer & Assistant to the President
Yasuhiko Hashimoto - President and Chief Executive Officer

Katsuya Yamamoto

My name is Yamamoto. Thank you for your participation. Now I would like to present financial highlights. As announced today at 11:30 a.m. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on the Kawasaki website, our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 show that although we recorded a new record high in revenue, continuing a trend from the previous fiscal year, we had a decrease in profit due to a loss recorded in Aerospace Systems related to operational problems with the PW1100G-JM engine. However, business profit for the January to March period was higher than the previous forecast announced in February, and pre-tax income and net income were substantially improved due to a smaller foreign exchange loss, as the yen's depreciation accelerated toward the end of the fiscal year. As a result, net income for the period was ¥25.3 billion compared to the forecast of ¥12.0 billion. We therefore plan to pay full year dividends of ¥50, an increase of ¥10 from the previous forecast.

The business forecast for fiscal year 2024 is expected to show increases in sales in all segments due to an improving business environment compared to fiscal year 2023 and an expected increase in sales in Powersports & Engine to the start of operations at the new plant in Mexico. Revenue is expected to exceed ¥2 trillion for the first time, reaching ¥2.25 trillion, and business profit is expected to exceed ¥100 billion for the first time, reaching ¥130 billion, due in part to a rebound from the loss on the PW1100G-JM engine mentioned earlier. As a result, dividends are also expected to be ¥140, both record highs. This

