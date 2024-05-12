Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CROMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Martin - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Mark Holly - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kara Cameron - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar - Desjardins Group
Sam Damiani - TD Securities
Brad Sturges - Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Rohit Gaurav - BMO Capital Markets
Sumayya Syed - CIBC World Markets

Operator

This call is being recorded on May 9, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ruth Martin. Please go ahead.

Ruth Martin

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Crombie REIT’s first quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. Thank you for joining us. This call is being recorded in live audio and is available on our website at www.crombie.ca. Slides to accompany today’s call are available on the Investors section of our website under presentations and events. On the call today are Mark Holly, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kara Cameron, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements. As always, we want to caution you that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Please see our public filings, including our management’s discussion and analysis and annual information forum for discussion of these risk factors. Our discussion will also include expected yield on costs for capital expenditures. Please refer to the development section of our management’s discussion and analysis for additional information on assumptions and risks.

