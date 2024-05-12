MDA Ltd. (MDALF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MDA Ltd. (OTCPK:MDALF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shereen Zahawi – Senior Director-Investor Relations
Mike Greenley – Chief Executive Officer
Vito Culmone – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Konark Gupta – Scotiabank
Kristine Liwag – Morgan Stanley
David McFadgen – Cormark Securities
Steve Strackhouse – RBC Capital Markets
Thanos Moschopoulos – BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MDA Space Conference Call and Webcast. This call is being recorded on May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director of Investor Relations at MDA Space. Please go ahead.

Shereen Zahawi

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to MDA Space First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Mike Greenley, our CEO; and Vito Culmone, our CFO, will lead today’s call and share some prepared remarks before taking your questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that today’s call will include estimates and other forward-looking information, which may differ from actual results. Please review the cautionary language in today’s press release and public filings regarding various factors, assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ.

In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Although we believe these measures, provide useful supplemental information about our financial performance, these measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and our approach in calculating these measures may differ from that of other issuers and therefore, may not be directly comparable. Please see the company’s quarterly report and other public filings for more information about these measures, including reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measures.

