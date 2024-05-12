onurdongel

Investment Thesis

Oil prices remain attractive in today's markets, and many oil drilling companies such as Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are seeing the financial benefits. In the most recent quarter, the company announced solid earnings, citing continued performance of their North America Solutions segment. What is exciting to me are the new developments overseas, as management indicates a bigger presence in the Middle East. Furthermore, overseas expansion continues nicely in South America and Australia, which leads me to believe the company can grow consistently into the future so long as oil prices remain high. Overall, the recent quarterly results show how international expansion is driving business growth, and I believe shares have fully priced that in.

Company Overview

Like any other oil drilling company, Helmerich & Payne helps E&P oil companies drill for oil by providing the technology, equipment, and servicing necessary. Known for their FlexRig fleet, their solutions are designed "with a flexible drilling range, half the average moving time of a conventional rig and design" according to their website. The company is known for charging based on performance, with contracts that "ensure our partners get the best service from H&P".

According to their annual report, their company is segmented into two regions:

Our drilling services operations are organized into the following reportable operating business segments: North America Solutions, Offshore Gulf of Mexico and International Solutions.

NAS, or North America Solutions, "contributed approximately 87.7 percent ($2.5 billion) of our consolidated operating revenues during fiscal year 2023" according to the annual report. They have the leading market share in "at least two of the most active oil basins, which include the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale". So far, as the major contributor of sales, the company has been actually trying to shift away from North America and diversify more internationally.

The remaining 12.3% of sales for 2023 comes from Offshore Gulf of Mexico and International combined, and refers to the rigs they have on-site in these countries. Countries like "Argentina, Colombia, Bahrain, U.A.E., and Australia" make up International Solutions currently, with management trying to expand into new countries such as Saudi Arabia.

Finally, the company also happens to own some commercial real estate properties in Oklahoma. The annual report indicates, "Our real estate investments include a shopping center containing approximately 365,000 leasable square feet and approximately 176 acres of undeveloped real estate". This isn't a major part of the business and is classified as other revenues in their financial reporting.

Overall, I think the company is a leader given their market share, track record, expertise in many of North America's biggest oil basins. In the future, I see international expansion as a major growth catalyst, but the results are yet to be seen. Their rig technology seems very advanced and well-liked based on their track record of success, as the FlexRig seems to have many advantages in the market. In sum, Helmerich & Payne seems to me like a strong player in the oil and gas drilling industry.

Q2 Earnings Review

The company announced its earnings on April 24, 2024, and reported relatively strong numbers with a generous special dividend:

The Company reported fiscal second quarter net income of $85 million, or $0.84 per diluted share; including select items that had a neutral impact on diluted earnings per share

The North America Solutions ("NAS") segment exited the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 with 152 active rigs with revenue per day averaging approximately $38,200/day, flat on a sequential basis; while direct margins per day increased by approximately $500/day to $19,200/day

On February 28, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.17 per share; both dividends are payable on May 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024

North America continues to be a relatively strong performer here, with the active rigs churning solid cash flow for shareholders daily. I think, overall, the quarter signaled the efficiency and value that their FlexRig continues to provide to customers. With high oil prices, I'm not surprised to see cash flows remain resilient despite some volatility in natural gas.

I think the performance-based contracts continue to allow Helmerich & Payne to differentiate themselves, as customers see tremendous value in paying only for what they get. Management indicates a steadfast commitment to "preserving contract economics" in order to let customers "better recognize the total value H&P provides" in their quarterly press release comments.

Over to capital allocation, management has rewarded shareholders with a nice dividend and a small amount of share repurchases. They continue to demonstrate shareholder-friendly actions, and I believe management is correctly allocating capital by mixing a balance of reinvestment and returning capital to shareholders.

Cash flow continues to cover capital expenditures nicely, with operating cash flow of $144 million compared to capex of $118 million. Given the continued growth internationally, management expects capex for 2024 to "be at the top end of our original $450 million to $500 million range". Going forward, it looks like free cash flow might be under some pressure as more investment occurs.

To me, this quarter seems pretty typical, with management signaling increased investment in their future with their FlexRig continuing to perform well in North America. They are trying to replicate this success overseas, which is still in its early stages. I like how management remains committed to pricing based on performance and is maintaining market leadership in the US with their high-tech rigs that earn consistent cash. Oil prices still remain relatively high, at around $80 at this time of writing, so I see continued capital expenditures from E&P companies in the future to take advantage of sustained high oil prices. While natural gas remains volatile and is now hitting multi-year lows, this quarter suggests that profitability and cash flow is still strong despite this natural gas volatility. In the future, I expect the fundamentals to remain strong and cash flow to sufficiently cover the capex necessary for international expansion.

Super Spec Rigs Are Attractive

I believe that in the future, super spec rigs will be highly attractive and will drive the industry going forward. If oil and gas drilling companies don't have super spec rigs, chances are they will operate at a disadvantage. According to Energy Intelligence:

As the US oil-rig count continues to rise, operators are increasingly showing a preference for the most capable units on the market. Longer laterals and tighter spacing of wells have become the norm in the US shale sector and that is bolstering demand for the so-called "super-spec" rigs that are up to the task.

Many of the US basins have been tapped, so the new wells are no longer vertical, but horizontal. As these reserves become more complex, it takes more expertise and complicated drilling to actually get oil out from the ground. I see the demand for super spec rigs increasing globally as the complexity of drilling gets more intense. Helmerich & Payne happens to have a very high-tech fleet and is heavily investing in super spec rigs, which makes sense to me strategically.

Investor Presentation

The rest of the world could use super spec rigs as well, and management is currently planning to bring them overseas. In their earnings call transcript, they mention:

It is worth repeating what we have said on prior calls that we are marketing our super spec FlexRigs internationally for the work they were designed for and have excelled at in the U.S. and exporting these idle super spec FlexRigs to international fit for purpose opportunities increases our fleet wide utilization and exposes HP to markets with longer term contract profiles and starts to reduce U.S. concentration while alleviating long idle U.S. supply.

The expansion overseas is attractive to me as those super spec rigs will likely be high in demand as the foreign basins also require more complex drilling. I can tell management is high grade and very vigilant on market trends by investing in the right space at the right time. Going forward, I expect these super spec rigs to drive the fundamentals and bring a competitive edge for Helmerich & Payne.

Valuation - $40 Fair Value

Starting with TTM revenues of $2.7 billion, I project that revenues will remain relatively flat given that oil prices are already at high levels. I don't expect that much growth as investments for international expansion are still underway. So, assuming revenues stay flat at around $2.7 billion I think profits will be $300 million, which translates to a net profit margin of 11.1% (around the sector median).

Divide $300 million in profits by shares outstanding of around 100 million to get an EPS of $3 going forward. I think the company can earn at least $3 EPS for the next few years, given high oil prices and a strategically attractive fleet that is well-designed for complicated drilling projects.

Apply a 13x P/E to $3 EPS gets me a fair value of around $40, rounded up. I chose 13x earnings because it's relatively close to the sector median of 12x, and I do feel that this company deserves a slight premium above the sector due to its strong track record, consistent cash flow and above-average growth stats.

Overall, the stock seems fairly priced and should perform in-line with the sector, so I rate it as fairly valued. Investors should continue to hold, so long as the fundamentals are strong going forward. I think the combination of a strong super spec rig fleet and international expansion should allow the company's fundamentals to remain strong.

Risks

Oil prices and natural gas prices are the primary driver of a company like this, where capital expenditures typically follow high commodity prices. If oil and natural gas prices drop sharply, demand for drilling services will follow as there is less incentive to drill for oil. Ultimately, this company is still cyclically affected by the ups and downs of oil, so investors should be wary of any commodity price fluctuations.

In the long-term, investment in renewable energies may put oil drilling companies in a long-term secular decline. Investors should be careful about their investment time horizons, as it appears that the government is pushing away from fossil fuels and more into renewables. So, demand for oil drilling services in the long term may face a secular decline as we switch to renewable energy.

Competition in this sector is intense as many other players have similar technology, resources, and expertise in oil drilling. Day rates could plummet as more rigs come online, leading to ferocious competition overprices and ultimately negatively affecting revenues for Helmerich & Payne. Investors should note the supply and demand dynamics apply to rigs as if supply gets too high and demand too low the day rates may start to slip.

Hold Helmerich & Payne

Overall, a fine quarter highlighting international expansion efforts, but the stock is appropriately priced. The price adequately reflects this company's fair value, and I so no reason to buy or sell here. I like management's return of capital to shareholders and expect oil prices to remain relatively high in the near-medium term, so investors should continue to hold their shares.