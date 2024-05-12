Alexey Bakharev

The global shipping market is among the most interesting today because it, for the most part, is positively impacted by generally bad news. That is to say that shipping, particularly commodity shipping, benefits from the increased strain in geopolitical relations and tepid global economic conditions. After over a decade of poor performance, most shipping stocks have doubled, tripled, or more from their previous lows. One notable example is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC), which recently shot up 30% after beating its sales and income for Q1, benefiting from economic trends.

Despite its significant spike and ~550% return since 2021, ASC still trades at a low forward "P/E" of 6.2X with a decent dividend yield of ~4.5%. These figures suggest that ASC may still be discounted to the shipping sector. Its debt-to-EBITDA and times interest earned are low, and its debt has been dramatically reduced in recent years.

Ardmore is smaller than most, with a market capitalization of just $850M. It also has B to A ratings on its valuation, growth, profitability, momentum, and earnings revisions, implying its fundamentals appear quite strong. The company owns Medium Range chemical shipping vessels focused on refined petroleum products transportation. Fundamentally, the profitability of this endeavor has improved due to the breakdown in overland trade routes in Eastern Europe, as well as the issues in the Suez Canal & Red Sea and Panama Canal congestion.

Given its seemingly strong financial situation and the interesting macroeconomic backdrop, now appears to be an excellent time to cover ASC to determine whether its performance trend will likely continue or if it could be at risk of getting caught in a speculative rally.

Macroeconomic Benefits Of Geopolitical Trends

Investors often make the mistake of assuming growth will remain and that earnings spikes are not temporary. It is easy to value a stock assuming its income growth will continue when it will most likely reverse. Much of that has to do with economic trends, which are, in my view, more often cyclical than permanent.

It is worth stating from the outset that most analysts do not expect Ardmore's EPS to remain so high. The company is expected to earn an EPS of $3.3 in 2024, with that figure declining to $2 by 2026. Four institutional analysts are predicting its 2026 EPS, with expectations ranging from $1.22 to $2.73. Expectations are subject to change, but none currently anticipate that its income will remain as high as it is now. Q1 had the confluence of all three major issues, resulting in much longer transit times for global tankers, improving revenue for shippers, and, most importantly, creating a shipping shortage. See the breakdown in routes below:

Ardmore Changes to Shipping Routes (Ardmore Q1 Investor Presentation)

During the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, global shipping routes essentially went backward 150 years. The Panama drought caused immense congestion, while shippers had to go around Africa due to the Houthi attacks on ships. European oil trade through pipelines from Russia is not functioning, causing Russia to ship to Asia overseas.

Some of these issues should end, while others may continue. As the major oil pipelines in Russia are gone and relations with Europe are terrible, I do not expect those routes to return for many years, benefiting Ardmore in particular because it focuses on medium-range vessels that are less often taking long-distance routes. As noted in its report, the Red Sea and Panama issues are only an indirect benefit to the company because those are more important for long-range vessels, but still contribute to the immense supply imbalance.

Fundamentally, fewer petroleum products going from Russia to Europe means more going from the US to Europe, which Ardmore can supply. Thus, a notable correlation exists between Ardmore's revenue and US petroleum product exports. See below:

Data by YCharts

As pressures compounded in Q1, the MR shipping rate shot all the way up to $42.5K per day. Recent data suggests that the figure is back down around $31K, which is still abnormally high, but not nearly as much as it was. These changes have a direct impact on its EPS. See its estimates below:

Ardmore Shipping EPS Estimate vs. TCE (Ardmore Investor Presentation Q1)

Shipping rates on its vessel class briefly increased above $40K, wherein ASC was expected to earn an EPS of over $5.5. Now, they're likely closer to a level where $3.22, or perhaps $3.3-$3.5, appears more likely as some pressures on the global shipping market lift. Thus, its forward EPS is $3.3, which still gives it a low "P/E" of 6.2X. As noted further in its presentation, its estimated cash breakeven is $13.25K, meaning it should stay profitable in the current environment.

Will The Beneficial External Backdrop Remain?

Perhaps my view is morbid, but I think it is essential for Ardmore. Since perhaps 2020, there appears to be a strong global trend toward war and conflict, particularly in and around crucial commodity production areas. That does not necessarily mean commodity production will fall, but it cannot be shipped over land, such as through petroleum pipelines or other routes. As long as these conflicts do not spread to the seas, particularly oceans, shipping will continue to be the primary way for commodities to move around the world safely.

Even if the conflict in Russia and Ukraine ends, I doubt trade flows will return quickly. Still, unfortunately, there remains to be a trend toward escalation in most conflicts, potentially meaning they will last much longer than many currently expect.

In addition, the world is burning more oil than ever, with global refinery run rates surpassing past levels. That said, the pace of demand growth is slowing. I do not expect Ardmore to continue to benefit from higher demand but instead lower supply. After poor performance in the 2020s and increased production costs and constraints since 2020, global shippers are unwilling to invest in new vessels even though their profits are soaring. See below:

MR Fleet Age vs Orderbook (Ardmore Investor Presentation Q1)

Today, the market is at an extreme of high average fleet age and low future fleet growth. In other words, the total fleet size may shrink over the coming years despite the supply and demand imbalance today. With that in mind, I believe there is some possibility that Ardmore's EPS will remain over $3 for a prolonged period, as there is minimal evidence to suggest the supply and demand gap will close soon without a significant decline in demand.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am slightly bullish on ASC, even at its elevated price. Fundamentally, I see ASC as a hedge against the current types of conflicts we're seeing today. Those issues create risks for most stocks but offer rewards to ASC, theoretically lowering portfolio risk. Of course, a sizeable geopolitical conflict or a global economic slowdown could still be negative for ASC. In my view, the risk of oil demand slowing is quite material and could upset its otherwise profitable period. That said, without a demand slowdown, I believe its EPS may remain in the $3-$5 range for years, given the supply shortage today.

In addition, ASC now has just $46M in financial debt and around $93M in positive working capital. Ardmore has a solid balance sheet now that it is deleveraged, reducing its risk in case the Goldilocks profitability period ends. To me, it is discounted as long as its forward "P/E" remains below 8X, giving it a reasonable upside that still discounts its cyclical risks. With that target, I believe ASC is worth around $26 today, or around 30% higher than it is now. I will sell ASC if it rises beyond that point or if it appears likely that global petroleum product demand will fall.