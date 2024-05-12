YinYang/E+ via Getty Images

Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) is one of the most iconic brands in the firearm industry. Creating timeless products including the legendary Ruger 10/22, RGR is one of the most established participants in the industry, offering a comprehensive line of products including rifles, pistols, and revolvers. More relevant for investors, RGR is one of two publicly traded American firearm manufacturers, the other being Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc (SWBI).

RGR has been a focus of our coverage in the past. The focus of our previous discussion was RGR’s core business, specifically where the manufacturer fits into the broader firearm industry and long term risk factors. Additionally, we highlighted key areas of strength including a debt-free balance sheet and free cash flow funded dividend which continues to treat investors well. However, RGR has since underperformed with a declining stock price that overshadowed the cash distributions from the dividend.

Data by YCharts

Today, we are going to explore a key reason why RGR has underperformed against its closest peer, despite best efforts.

Performance Update Since Previous Coverage

Since our latest coverage of RGR, share prices have declined by nearly 30%. While the decline in share price has been offset by the stock’s dividend payments, shareholders have remained underwater in terms of total return.

Data by YCharts

RGR is a true value stock. The company carries no long term debt and maintains a conservative dividend policy. As RGR’s stock price declines due to a host of risks including rising costs and a tightening political climate, management has enacted several efforts to counter the decline.

RGR’s dividend sits at the core of the company’s performance. The company uses a variable dividend policy to distribute 40% of net income to shareholders in the form of a quarterly dividend. Beyond these payments, RGR has opted to send additional cash to shareholders with a series of special distributions. Over the past five years, RGR has sent two special dividends of $5.00 per share which supplement the quarterly variable dividend.

More recently, the board of directors has moved to enact additional measures aimed at delivering value to shareholders. The most significant effort would be a share repurchase program, which began during 2022. As the stock price declined, RGR’s board of directors elected to return additional capital to shareholders through the repurchase of stock as opposed to another special dividend.

Buyback Program

Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, RGR enacted a share repurchase program. The decline in the company’s share price created an attractive opportunity for management to reallocate capital towards reducing the outstanding share count.

RGR 2023 10-K Filing

Per RGR’s 2023 10-k filing, the share repurchase program has accelerated. RGR repurchased 4,440 shares during the 2022 calendar year. In 2023, this number increased to 264,062 shares, marking a total of 268,502 shares over the course of two years. On the Q1 2024 earnings call, CFO Thomas Dineen described the value delivered through the combined repurchases and dividend payments.

In the first quarter of 2024, we returned $7.3 million to our shareholders through the payment of $4.1 million of quarterly dividends and the repurchase of 75,000 shares of our common stock in the open market at an average price of $42.89 per share for a total of $3.2 million. Our Board of Directors declared a $0.16 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024, payable on June 7, 2024. As a reminder, our quarterly dividend is approximately 40% of net income and therefore varies quarter-to-quarter. Our variable dividend strategy coupled with our strong debt free balance sheet allows us to continually and consistently provide returns to our shareholders without sacrificing our ability to capitalize on opportunities that emerge.

Buyback Issues

With an accelerating share repurchase program, it is unexpected for RGR shares continue their precipitous decline. Given that the business remains debt free and operates in a recession resistant industry, a repurchase program should deliver value, especially at the magnitude of RGR’s recent repurchases.

A crucial component of a share repurchase program’s success is a declining share count. While this seems obvious, all too often, share repurchase programs are overshadowed by share-based compensation which negates the accretive effects of buybacks.

Over the past several years, RGR’s share-based compensation has approximately matched the share repurchases. Based on the most recent 10-k filing, stock-based compensation totaled $20.2 million over the past three years. For reference, RGR’s repurchase program has totaled $12,026,204 based on a share count of 268,502 and weighted average repurchase price of $44.79 per share.

RGR 2023 10-K Filing

This is also reflected in RGR’s average share count, which has remained virtually unchanged over the past several years. The buyback program has refunded executive compensation as opposed to deliver share level accretion to shareholders. While stock-based compensation is an important component of a complete compensation package for a qualified executive, it comes at the expense of shareholder value. Looking more critically, generous stock-based compensation during a multi-year period of negative shareholder returns is an area of concern.

For a mature company like RGR, share dilution is a problematic trend given a limited growth trajectory. Given declining performance over a period of several years, RGR may consider realigning the management of outstanding shares with shareholder value.

Competitor Comparison

As a point of comparison, RGR’s closest public competitor is SWBI. SWBI is similar in many ways with a debt free balance sheet and quarterly dividend payment. However, SWBI has pursued their share repurchase program more aggressively than RGR.

Data by YCharts

SWBI has reduced their effective share count by a greater amount than RGR which has delivered greater value. SWBI has outperformed RGR over the past several years by a meaningful margin, despite operating within the same mature sector.

Data by YCharts

Shareholders of RGR may consider SWBI a more shareholder friendly option for investment in the firearm industry. In addition to the more successful repurchase program, SWBI offers a level dividend which management is committed to raising. For dividend investors, consistency is valuable in predicting and allocating future income. The difference in consistency between RGR and SWBI’s dividend payments are noticeable. SWBI’s dividend has increased annually since their spin-off several years ago.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

RGR remains one of few options for direct investment in the firearm industry. The company is conservatively managed with a debt-free balance sheet and free cash flow based dividend payments for shareholders. While the industry remains solid, RGR has failed to deliver value to shareholders, partially because of an ineffective share repurchase program. While the alignment towards returning capital to shareholders is valuable and encouraging, it’s ineffective compared to the backdrop of stock-based compensation, earning RGR a “Hold” rating.