Shares of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) are stuck in a range for more than a year now, resulting from a combination of waning sales momentum and the disappearance of a strong beat-and-raise guidance policy in the last two quarters.

However, the waning sales momentum was not due to the weaknesses in the underlying business and demand for On shoes, but intentional as the company reorganized its wholesale operations in some geographies and focused on profitable growth versus growing at all costs.

This means the stock is essentially flat since my previous article in August 2023, but I remain bullish on On's long-term growth prospects. The company now needs a strong first quarter and an increase in the full-year guidance range in both Swiss francs and U.S. dollars for renewed share price momentum and for the stock to finally break out of the trading range.

Business is in good shape despite the recent growth slowdown

In my August article, I noted the company is going through some reorganization of the wholesale business in order to optimize for more profitable growth. This was primarily happening through much slower expansion of doors in Central Europe, and has led to a significant slowdown in the net rate of expansion of wholesale doors in both the EMEA region and on a global level.

The company closed approximately 200 wholesale doors in the EMEA region through January 2024 and management estimated the negative impact would be approximately CHF50 million ($50 million) on a full-year basis.

These closures and the overall slower net expansion rate have led to the slowdown in revenue growth, from 46% in Q3 2023 to 22% in Q4 2023 and the guided 18% for the first quarter.

The first quarter is expected to be the trough quarter as the full-year guidance is for 26% growth over 2023 and as the lingering effects from the optimization will be largely absorbed in the next quarter or two.

This also means the YoY comps get a lot easier in the second half of the year and is reflected in the current consensus estimates - analysts expect YoY growth to pick up to 22%, 26% and 28%, in the next three quarters.

High inventory levels were a concern at the start of 2023 and to management's credit, the year played out exactly as they said it would. As a reminder, the increase in inventory was intentional, driven by both the company anticipating high demand in the Spring and Summer seasons, but also due to the previous COVID-19-driven manufacturing and transit problems. This was fully addressed by the end of 2023 with inventories declining in each of the last three quarters to appropriate if not even tight levels.

I think this goes to show that the company is well run by a management team that knows what it is doing, and that they should also be given credit for wholesale door dynamics and the focus on profitable growth. This may have translated to the stock being in investors' penalty box in the last few quarters, but it should lead to better profit growth and share price appreciation in the long run.

The focus in 2024 and going forward is to continue to grow the business, and to capture some of the momentum heading into the Olympics this summer. Opening its own retail stores and growing the direct-to-consumer or DTC channel altogether within the multichannel strategy is also a continued focus, and so is geographic expansion where there is plenty of growth to unlock, especially in Asia where the business is in its infancy (the APAC region accounted for less than 8% of total revenues in 2023). Another priority is to grow the apparel business. It is still a tiny part of the business and while it is outgrowing shoes, it is doing so from a very small base and more significant efforts are required.

Beat and raise needs to return

In my previous articles on On Holding, I highlighted the company's historically conservative guidance policy as one of the reasons to expect continued outperformance of the company's own and of market expectations.

However, this has not happened when On reported Q3 2023 results in late 2023 or when it reported Q4 2023 results in March. There was a small guidance raise of CHF30 million when On reported Q3 results, but considering the reporting currency and the majority of sales coming from the United States, this was effectively a $25 million reduction in the full-year guidance. The table below shows the full-year guidance changes for 2023 in the reporting currency and how it looked in U.S. dollars on the day the guidance was provided.

On Holding earnings reports, author's calculations

And when On reported Q4 2023 results, it guided for full-year revenues of CHF2.25 billion or $2.56 billion at the time and this was below the $2.69 billion analyst consensus.

With that in mind, I would expect an increase in the full-year guidance in Swiss francs solely based on the recent weakness of the Swiss franc because guidance needs to increase by CHF75 million just to get back to the previous guidance level. Below is the table showing the calculation based on Friday's (May 10) exchange rates.

On Holding earnings reports, author's estimates and calculations

With that in mind, and assuming there are no abrupt changes in exchange rates, I would view anything less than a CHF90 million increase in the full-year guidance to CHF2.34 billion as disappointing.

I was going through the full-year guidance range first, as I believe it is more important than the first quarter performance. With the company reporting fourth quarter results in mid-March, it had very high visibility into first quarter dynamics and I doubt it provided guidance it could not beat. However, there was, in fact, a significant exchange rate change since the guidance was provided as the Swiss franc weakened approximately 3% from March 12 to the end of the quarter. This means that revenue guidance of CHF495 million on March 12 was $564 million on the day of the Q4 earnings report into $549 million by the end of the quarter.

With that in mind, while I do expect a first quarter beat, it may not be as pronounced as it would have been had the exchange rates remained similar in the last 30 days. The good news is that the analyst consensus is right in line with the lower exchange rate at $549 million, leaving room for On to deliver a revenue beat even if it slightly outperforms its first quarter revenue guidance, and I expect first quarter revenues to be in the CHF505-515 million range or $560-571 million.

Conclusion

On Holding has been making the right steps to deliver long-term profit growth and shareholder value. The wholesale business optimization has resulted in a temporary growth slowdown, and the currency fluctuations are causing fluctuations in quarterly numbers and muddying the growth metrics and comparisons. On's share price has been stuck in a range as a result, and the company needs a strong first quarter and a return to its beat-and-raise guidance policy for renewed share price momentum and for the stock to break out of the range. With most of the negative business optimization impact in the rearview mirror, I believe there is a good chance we see the renewed business momentum this quarter, or the next at the latest.